Met Office issues rain weather warning

Cars drive through flood water on the Isle of Wight this January [Andrew Snart]

Further heavy rain could lead to flooding and transport disruption across Dorset, Hampshire and the Isle of Wight, the Met Office has warned.

A yellow warning for heavy rain has been issued and is in place from 16:00 BST on Sunday until 09:00 on Monday.

Overnight downpours are expected to hit several regions across the South West, moving slowly east before rain gradually eases.

The Met Office said about up to 8cm (3in) of rain could fall widely.

Unsettled weather conditions have already caused disruption this week.

A fallen tree caused disruption blocking Vigo Lane in Yateley, while paths and pavements were submerged in Old Basing, Hampshire.

Dorset Police warned water on the roads in Dorchester, caused by run-off from fields or blocked drains, could lead to cars hydroplaning.

The yellow weather warning kicks in on Sunday afternoon [Met Office]

The Met Office said the area covered by the warning is likely to see 20-30 mm fall over 9-12 hours, though some places may see 50-80 mm.

These higher accumulations are most likely across higher ground in south Wales, Dartmoor and the Dorset Downs.

