Met Office issues yellow weather warning with ‘dense’ autumn fog expected

The Met Office warned dense autumn fog will hit parts of the UK on Monday (Getty Images)

Parts of the UK are set to be hit by “dense” autumn fog as the Met Office issues a yellow weather warning.

The forecaster said thick fog will descend on parts of the country from Monday, with the weather warning starting at 5am and ending at 10am.

A Met Office spokesperson said: "It is looking like one of the first occasions in autumn 2024 when we will see more widespread fog developing overnight and lasting well into the morning.”

A map issued by the forecaster reveals the areas set to be impacted, including parts of Manchester, Liverpool, and Stoke-on-Trent.

The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for Manchester, Liverpool and Stoke-on-Trent (Met Office)

"Some of this [fog] could be quite dense, making journey times longer," the Met Office cautioned.

The forecaster urged drivers: "Give yourself the best chance of avoiding delays by checking road conditions, leaving extra journey time, or amending plans if necessary. Make sure you know how to switch on your fog lights, and check they are working before setting off on your journey.”

Transport services are also expected to face disruption. "Bus and train services, as well as flights and ferry travel may also be affected; check for updates from your travel company and follow their advice," the Met Office advised.

It recommended staying updated with local forecasts as conditions could change.

Photographs from this morning show the fog already enveloping Corfe Castle in Dorset, with the historic structure shrouded in mist at sunrise. Temperatures have been notably low for this time of year, dropping to zero and below across parts of the UK.

Other areas of the UK, particularly in the south, are expected to get a late burst of summer weather next week before autumn takes hold.

Earlier this week, areas of Yorkshire experienced sub-zero temperatures. After -2.7C was recorded in Topcliffe, North Yorkshire, on Friday and the earliest sighting of frost since 2019 was reported in south Wales, many were led to believe that summer was officially over.

But David Oliver, deputy chief meteorologist at the Met Office said: “In the wake of the front on Sunday, high pressure then builds, bringing fine and dry conditions to most parts of the UK for much of next week.”