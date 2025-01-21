Storm Eowyn to bring 80mph winds as Met Office issue danger to life weather warning

The Met Office has named a new storm as winds of up to 80mph are expected to hit the UK this weekend.

Storm Éowyn is forecast to make landfall in Ireland late on Thursday before moving on to the rest of the UK on Friday according to Met Office models.

The storm will bring gusts of 80mph to coastal areas and 60mph inland with potential for a danger to life caused by flying debris.

The forecaster said the winds, caused by low pressure, will lead to disruption such as damage to buildings, power cuts and flying debris which could threaten lives.

Storm Darragh wreaked havoc across the UK in December (PA Wire)

It also will cause disruption to travel, with road, rail, airports and ferries likely to be affected.

ADVERTISEMENT

Snow is possible along the leading edge of the storm and is most likely across Northern Ireland, northern England and Scotland.

The first half of the week will be relatively calm, with cloudy skies and occasional rain showers across much of the country. However, this calm is expected to be shattered by Thursday, as Storm Éowyn makes its presence felt.

Met Office spokeswoman Andrea Bishop said: “Storm Eowyn will bring a period of very unsettled, potentially disruptive, weather to the UK through Friday and into Saturday.

“Pronounced ‘Ay-oh-win’, the system will begin to influence the UK’s weather on Friday, with strengthening winds initially in north-western parts of the UK with accompanying heavy rainfall.

“Updates to our current warnings will follow shortly and the forecast details are likely to be fine-tuned during the week, so stay tuned to your local forecast and keep up to date with Met Office warnings via our website and app.”

#StormÉowyn has been named and is forecast to bring strong winds to much of the UK on Friday and into Saturday.



Stay #WeatherAware ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/XCphCgyj2Z — Met Office (@metoffice) January 21, 2025

The change to conditions is being caused by a powerful jet stream pushing the low pressure across the Atlantic and towards the UK, following a recent cold spell over North America, the Met Office said.

ADVERTISEMENT

To prepare for the strong winds, the Met Office earlier advised people to prepare for a “weather bomb and to protect your property and people from injury” by checking for loose items outside your home.

It warned people to check road conditions before driving and be ready to amend travel plans, and prepare in advance for power cuts by gathering essential items such as torches, batteries, and mobile phone power banks.

The Met Office added: “If you are on the coast, stay safe during stormy weather by being aware of large waves. Even from the shore large breaking waves can sweep you off your feet and out to sea. Take care if walking near cliffs; know your route and keep dogs on a lead. In an emergency, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.”

The strength of the gusts will gradually ease through Saturday from the south, the forecaster said.