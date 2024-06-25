Met Office Tuesday Morning Weather Forecast 25/06/2024
Scientists fear Washington’s Mount Rainier could trigger a swift debris flow caused by melting snow and ice. An event could endanger nearby populated areas.
A potential mesoscale convective system targets southwestern Ontario Tuesday morning with heavy rain and lightning. More details with Meteorologist Melinda Singh.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Stinging jellyfish, rays with their whip-like tails and sharks on the hunt are some ocean hazards that might typically worry beachgoers. But rip currents are the greatest danger and account for the most beach rescues every year.
A rat infestation is plaguing residents in a south Etobicoke neighbourhood.And they're blaming an impromptu garbage dump set up by residents of a nearby homeless encampment in Mimico's Coronation Park for their new furry neighbours — though a pest control expert and their local councillor say a nearby excavation site is likely contributing to the problem.Regardless, the neighbours are pushing for action from the city that they say is long overdue."There needs to be a massive clean out; there nee
Parts of Ontario will be facing a severe storm threat once again on Sunday, with much of the focus of shifting into eastern sections where substantial rainfall amounts could lead to flooding
Michael E. Mann offered a terrifying analysis of what a second Trump administration would mean for both the American and global fight against climate change.
The mighty baobab has grown across mainland Africa, Madagascar and Australia for millions of years. But until now, scientists disputed where they came from.
Luke McClish, 34, says he managed to survive in the northern California wilderness drinking a gallon of water every day. ABC News' Danny New explains how rescue crew finally found McClish.
34-year-old Lukas McClish spent ten days stranded in the Santa Cruz Mountains after he got lost on a hike, relying in part on large volumes of water to survive. McClish was eventually found thanks to a drone from the Santa Cruz Sheriff’s Office, according to an X post from Cal Fire San Mateo. CNN’s Veronica Miracle has the story.
The black bear entered a concession stand, coincidentally named "Bear Can," at a mountaintop adventure park in Gatlinburg, Tennessee.
This final week of June will kick off with a severe thunderstorm threat as the weekend risk moves east into parts of southern Manitoba and northwestern Ontario. It's important to remain weather-aware
Due to severe storms moving through Manitoba and northwestern Ontario, with risk of tornadoes. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network will provide insights into the evolving weather conditions, including the timing and potential impacts of these storms, to ensure residents stay informed and safe.
City of Calgary officials announced Sunday that four new sites have been opened to provide city residents with non-potable water for use on gardens and indoor and outdoor plants — one location in each quadrant.The new sites are located at Spyhill landfill in the northwest, the Genesis Centre in the northeast, Ambrose University in the southwest and Bishop O'Byrne high school in the southeast.Residents must bring their own containers and are limited to 25 gallons or 100 litres of water per person
Severe thunderstorms erupted over Saskatchewan Sunday, prompting widespread warnings through the afternoon and evening hours. The City of Saskatoon activated its Emergency Operations Centre in response to a tornado watch in the area
AccuWeather meteorologists say conditions will be ripe for daily showers and thunderstorms across some of the hottest tourist destinations of the interior West, bringing risks from heavy rainfall and lightning-induced wildfires. "The North American monsoon will perk up but stay disorganized in the coming weeks," AccuWeather Lead Long-Range Meteorologist Paul Pastelok said. The monsoon is an annual event marked by a change in wind direction that brings moisture into the Southwest from both the Gu
Rain continues overnight after a stormy day in southern Quebec
Crandon Park Zoo was abandoned after hurricanes ravaged the beach and drowned animals. Today, wildlife like alligators and peacocks live in the park.
Northern Kentucky water main break leaving thousands without water Monday
Brutally hot temperatures show no signs of stopping in the US this summer and are set to impact even areas dealing with devastating and historic flooding.
HALIFAX — Canadian officials say a North Atlantic right whale has been spotted entangled in fishing gear in the Gulf of St. Lawrence.