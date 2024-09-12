Met Office Weather 12

Sky News

A La Nina cooling weather phenomenon is likely to kick in at the end of the year, say weather experts, but will do little to dent soaring global and ocean temperatures. La Nina and El Nino are natural changes to temperatures in parts of the Pacific Ocean, and are the biggest fluctuations in the Earth's climate system, with far-reaching impacts on people and extreme weather. The United Nations's World Meteorological Organization (WMO) said on Wednesday there is now a 60% chance the current neutral conditions will give way to La Nina between October and February next year.