Met Office Weather 12

- Miami Herald
Hurricane Francine weakens to a tropical storm. Three other systems tracked in the Atlantic
The National Hurricane Center is tracking three disturbances, too.
- The Weather Network
Canada's 2024 Fall Forecast: Will autumn end with a free fall into winter?
Fewer fall storms are expected through October for most of Canada, but pattern changes will likely be accompanied by high-impact storms as the season progresses.
- The Weather Network
Storm risk creeps into Alberta and Saskatchewan with influx of rainfall
A pattern change on the Prairies will be a tale of two seasons with warmth for some, cool temperatures for others and a lot of rain for many
- The Weather Network
'Life-threatening' conditions for the Gulf Coast with Francine landfall looming
Tropical Storm Francine moves across the western Gulf of Mexico, with widespread tropical storm, hurricane, and storm surge warnings in effect
- FTW Outdoors
Boaters in awe as orcas practice 'punting' skills on seabirds
Orcas that prey on marine mammals sometimes “punt” seals or sea lions high into the air to stun the pinnipeds before meal time. On Saturday in California’s Monterey Bay, one young orca was caught on video practicing its skills on a large seabird. The accompanying
- Time
Hurricane Francine's Expected Path
Francine strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane on Tuesday night.
- The Canadian Press
Francine becomes a hurricane as Louisiana residents brace for expected Wednesday landfall
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Francine became a hurricane Tuesday evening as it barreled toward south Louisiana, strengthening over extremely warm Gulf waters as those in possible harm's way rushed to complete storm preparations, filling sandbags, buying gas and stocking up on necessities for an expected landfall in the coming day.
- The Canadian Press
Wildfires in Southern California torch dozens of homes and force thousands to evacuate
WRIGHTWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Three major wildfires in Southern California's mountains east of Los Angeles torched dozens of homes and forced thousands of people to evacuate, officials said Wednesday.
- Bloomberg
China Braces for Another Typhoon After Yagi Slammed South Coast
(Bloomberg) -- Typhoon Bebinca is forecast to hit the east coast of China early Monday, threatening to bring excessive rainfall that could disrupt oil refineries and LNG import terminals and paralyze transport.Most Read from BloombergHow Americans Voted Their Way Into a Housing CrisisFor Tenants, AI-Powered Screening Can Be a New Barrier to HousingAfter a Record Hot Summer, Pressure Grows for A/C MandatesChicago Halts Hiring as Deficit Tops $1 Billion Through 2025UC Berkeley Gives Transfer Stude
- CNN
Hurricane Francine will continue to strengthen on its collision course with Louisiana
Francine has strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 90 mph and is forecast to keep strengthening – possibly to a Category 2 storm – ahead of landfall along the Louisiana coast Wednesday.
- Sky News
High chance of cooling La Nina weather pattern brings little respite for surging global and ocean heat
A La Nina cooling weather phenomenon is likely to kick in at the end of the year, say weather experts, but will do little to dent soaring global and ocean temperatures. La Nina and El Nino are natural changes to temperatures in parts of the Pacific Ocean, and are the biggest fluctuations in the Earth's climate system, with far-reaching impacts on people and extreme weather. The United Nations's World Meteorological Organization (WMO) said on Wednesday there is now a 60% chance the current neutral conditions will give way to La Nina between October and February next year.
- The Canadian Press
'Unprecedented': Severe Calgary hail storm caused $2.8 billion in damage last month
CALGARY — The Insurance Bureau of Canada says a severe hail storm that battered Calgary last month is the second-costliest event in Canadian history.
- Biloxi Sun Herald
Experimental ‘cone of uncertainty’ gets real-time test with Francine. Here’s what’s new
The cone of uncertainty that tracks a hurricane’s path now offers more information for weather watchers. Here are the details.
- Storyful
Spectacular Drone Footage Shows Humpback Whale Joining Dolphins For Feast
A marine enthusiast captured spectacular footage of a humpback whale lunge feeding off Southampton, New York, before it joined some dolphin swimming nearby.Joanna Steidle said she captured the footage on Monday morning, September 9, after spotting “two adult dolphins with a calf in between them riding the nose of a whale.” Credit: Joanna Steidle via Storyful
- The Weather Network
What does a classic fall storm look like in your part of Canada?
Nor’easters, southeasters, and Colorado Lows dominate the headlines heading into the fall months
- The Canadian Press
Flooding in northeastern Nigeria has left 30 people dead and over a million displaced
ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Severe flooding in northeastern Nigeria has left 30 people dead and affected more than a million others, authorities said on Wednesday.
- The Canadian Press
One jellyfish arrived in B.C. decades ago. Thousands of clones spread to 34 waterways
VANCOUVER — Some time more than 30 years ago, a single Chinese peach blossom jellyfish made its way into a lake in British Columbia.
- WDSU - New Orleans
Francine likely becomes a hurricane later Tuesday
- The Canadian Press
Flash flood sweeps away hamlet as Vietnam's storm toll rises to 155 dead
HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — A flash flood swept away an entire hamlet in northern Vietnam, killing 30 people and leaving dozens missing as deaths from a typhoon and its aftermath climbed to 155 on Wednesday.
- BBC
US man arrested for allegedly sparking California's Line Fire
The Line Fire, about 60 miles east of LA, and two others have burned more than 100,000 acres combined.