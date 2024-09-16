Met Office Weather 16th Sept

Latest Stories
Meet the destructive invasive species trying to get in your home this fall
They don't bite or sting, but the brown marmorated stink bug can cause big problems.
- CNN
River otter drags child off dock and underwater in rare attack at Washington marina
A child was dragged off a dock and underwater in a rare attack by a river otter at a marina in Washington state on Thursday, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife said.
- The Weather Network
Magnitude 6.5 earthquake reported off B.C. coast on Sunday
Officials reported a 6.5-magnitude earthquake struck off the B.C. coast Sunday afternoon
- CNN
A landslide triggered a 650-foot mega-tsunami in Greenland. Then came something inexplicable
It started with a melting glacier that set off a landslide, which triggered a tsunami. Then the Earth began to shake
- CBC
Will B.C.'s massive new Site C dam on the Peace River have downstream impacts on Alberta?
At a construction cost of $16 billion, the Site C hydroelectric dam and reservoir on the Peace River in northeastern British Columbia is the most expensive public infrastructure project in the province's history.Last month, B.C. Hydro started filling the dam's 83-kilometre long reservoir. The dam is expected to start producing power by December and be fully operational by the fall of 2025.At 1,100 megawatts, Site C will generate enough electricity to power 450,000 homes, increasing available pow
- LA Times
California firefighters' union: Trump should 'be ashamed' over threat to withhold firefighting aid
Trump threatened to withhold firefighting aid to California as wildfires burned. A firefighters' union called it 'shocking.'
- The Weather Network
Northern lights possible over Canada (again!) on Monday morning
Eyes to the sky for the northern lights on Monday after a strong solar flare over the weekend
- CBC
Magnitude 6.4 earthquake rattles B.C.'s northern coast
A magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck off the southern tip of B.C's Haida Gwaii on Sunday, followed by a series of aftershocks.According to Earthquakes Canada, the tremors were felt in Sandspit and Masset in the Haida Gwaii archipelago, parts of northern Vancouver Island including Port Hardy and Gold River, and as far as Terrace and Kitimat on B.C.'s mainland.The National Weather Service Tsunami Warning Centre in Hawaii says there is no threat of a tsunami from the earthquake.Victoria-based seismolo
- USA TODAY
Storm tracker: Tropical Storm Gordon, Francine remnants, and another storm brewing
Tropical Storm Gordon is weakening over the Atlantic, but the Southeast US faces rain from Francine and another storm brewing.
- The Canadian Press
Tropical Storm Ileana weakens to a depression
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Storm Ileana has weakened to a tropical depression, the National Hurricane Center said Sunday.
- The Weather Network - Video
Messy storm spills over the Prairies with storms, heavy rainfall
Details with Meteorologist Amandeep Purewal with the active weather in store across the Prairies this week.
- The Weather Network
Moosonee warmer than Los Angeles as Canada feels late-summer heat
It’s unseasonably warm and unusually dry across parts of Eastern Canada as a powerful summerlike ridge of high pressure parks over the region
- Canadian Press Videos
Firefighters carry out rescues in eastern Czech Republic after major flooding follows torrential rain
Emergency workers carried out rescue operations on Sunday in the eastern Czech towns of Jesenik and Opava after days of heavy rains caused widespread flooding and forced mass evacuations. (AP Video by Jan Gebert and Stanislav Hodina)
- CBC
16th Avenue N.W. reopens to traffic as Calgary water use drops back into 'green zone'
After nudging into the "yellow," or "strained" zone of water usage on Friday, the City of Calgary says residents' water usage was back in the green "sustainable" zone Saturday for the fourth time in five days.Calgarians used 471 million litres of water on Saturday, comfortably below the 485 million litre sustainable zone threshold.The updated water use figures came during Sunday's daily briefing on the progress of water main repairs by the city's director of water services, Nancy Mackay.The Bear
- Reuters Videos
Death toll rises in central, eastern Europe amid unceasing rain
STORY: The death toll in central and eastern Europe rose on Sunday (September 15), after days of torrential rain triggered flooding and burst river banks.At an emergency meeting, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced the country's first death, after a person drowned in the southwest. Tusk said about 1,600 people were evacuated from their homes, and expected many more to be forced to leave home, with more rain forecast for the next two days.It comes after officials in Romania said on Saturday that several people died and thousands of homes were damaged by flooding in the eastern part of the country.In Galati County, residents faced fast-flowing floodwaters that destroyed their homes, and killed pets and livestock."It destroyed everything, I don’t have anything left. The beds are filled (with mud), the pillows are filled, I have nowhere to sleep. Nothing, nothing, nothing."Tens of thousands of households have been left without power in the region, with the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, southern Germany and parts of Austria also expected to see more heavy rain.Czech news agency CTK reported that more than 50,000 households had their electricity supply cut off, mostly in the north and northeastern areas.Forecasters warned that parts of the country could see more than a third of average annual rainfall by Sunday.The country's environment minister urged people in the worst-hit areas to prepare to leave their homes.
- Bloomberg
South African Deputy President Recovers After Medical Attention
(Bloomberg) -- South African Deputy President Paul Mashatile is well after receiving medical attention because he felt faint while delivering a speech, his spokesman said.Most Read from BloombergHousing’s Worst Crisis in Decades Reverberates Through 2024 RaceAn Affordable Nomadic Home Design Struggles to Adapt to Urban LifeUS Driving and Congestion Rates Are Higher Than EverA City Finds Success Using 'Trees as Medicine'The Hague Is World’s First City to Ban Oil and Air Travel AdsMashatile, 62, s
- Insider Monkey
TPI Composites (TPIC): Hedge Funds Are Bullish On This Green Energy Penny Stock Now
We recently compiled a list of the 10 Best Green Energy Penny Stocks to Buy Now. In this article, we are going to take a look at where TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) stands against the other green energy penny stocks. Exploring Green Energy Green energy comes from naturally replenished resources such as the sun, wind, and tides, […]
- The Weather Network
Budding storm threatens vacation spots with downpours, high winds
It’ll be a rough week at the beach for some as a storm develops in the western Atlantic
- WYFF - Greenville Videos
Spotty Showers and Breezy today
- LA Times
Welcome to the farm where cows, pigs and sheep are part of the climate curriculum
At Sotomayor Magnet High School, 'Agriculture can reset natural ecosystems and become part of the solution to climate change.'