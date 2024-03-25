Met Office Weather 25th
Forecasters see the potential for auroras to fill the night sky over Canada late Sunday—but clouds might obscure the show for many across the country
A multi-day snow event is underway across northwestern Ontario, where 30-40 cm of snow may lead to extremely difficult travel and potential road closures
A program that helps Albertans identify signs of wild pigs is helping get rid of some of the destructive animals in the province. Reported sightings of wild boars have doubled in the three years since the launch of a public information program called Squeal on Pigs, said Megan Evans, executive director of the Alberta Invasive Species Council.The reports are relayed to a team of trappers, jointly hired by the Alberta government and Alberta Pork in November 2020. According to the province, 314 pig
A female killer whale that beached on northern Vancouver Island died on Saturday despite efforts by the community to push the mammal back into the water.Video of the incident, which occurred near the village of Zeballos on the island's northwest coast, shows dozens of people trying to save the stranded orca.The female orca was stranded on shore in the Little Espinosa Inlet, about six kilometres southwest of the village, at low tide while a calf swam nearby, said Florence Bruce of the Ehattesaht
As the weekend nears its end, the messy storm's impacts roll on across Atlantic Canada, including thousands of customers without power
Brace for a wild weather weekend as an impactful system barrels towards the Maritimes, threatening to disrupt travel with freezing rain, heavy snowfall, and the risk of localized flooding
Parts of Nova Scotia continued to be without power into Sunday evening as the province dealt with the aftermath of heavy rainfall and winds.As of 4:30 p.m., there were 203 outages affecting about 3,700 customers.Earlier in the day about 14,000 Nova Scotia Power customers were without power, in the Halifax, Annapolis Valley, Lunenburg, Yarmouth, Truro and Antigonish areas, among others.In Halifax, high winds knocked down a tree at Robie Street and North Street.
For anyone who has flown with United Airlines over the last year or so, you've likely seen the in-flight video promoting the company's first Chief Trash Officer — Oscar the Grouch.It's all part of a marketing campaign to promote the airline's ambitions to use more sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) in the future. SAF is biofuel that can be made from food waste and agricultural products. It's more expensive than jet fuel, but it's less polluting and can already be used by aircraft without any engine
The Canadian government has introduced an Electric Vehicle (EV) Availability Standard. The Weather Network's Nathan Coleman sat down with an expert to get answers to all of his (and possibly your) EV questions.
After a week that brought heavy snow and travel disruptions to southern Alberta, another round of wintry weather will fill this first full weekend of spring
EDMONTON — Bodies and minds are just as affected by climate change as sea ice and forests, says University of Alberta scientist Sherilee Harper. "Climate change impacts everything we care about," she said. "It's not just an environmental issue." That's why Harper, along with 30 or so colleagues from disciplines as wide-ranging as economics and epidemiology, have banded together into what she calls Canada's first university hub to shift the view of climate change from an environmental problem to
ZABALLOS, BRITISH COLUMBIA — A British Columbia marine research group says a female killer whale died Saturday after being stranded in shallow water near the Village of Zeballos on the west side of Vancouver Island. The Marine Education & Research Society says in a social media post that the animal has been identified as a Bigg's killer whale, given the designation of T109A3, who was born in 2009 and had a calf in 2022. The society says there was an intense effort to save the whale, which was li
Another round of snowfall headed for Alberta, causing travel woes across the region. Stay informed with meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network with the timings and impact of the system.
The Maritimes can expect stormy weather starting Saturday afternoon, with parts of New Brunswick in line for significant snowfall, according to Environment Canada.Central and northeastern parts of New Brunswick could receive up to 40 centimetres of snow through Saturday evening and into Sunday.Those living in the Doaktown-Blackville region as well as Miramichi and area will be at a risk of freezing rain overnight.Rapid accumulation of snow will make travel difficult, according to the national fo
KYIV (Reuters) -An underground gas storage site in Ukraine was attacked on Sunday in the latest wave of Russian missile strikes on power facilities, while officials restored power in cities, ordered imports and imposed rolling blackouts to deal with shortfalls. Ukraine's state-run Naftogaz energy firm reported the attack on the gas storage site (UGS), but added that gas supplies to consumers had not been affected. Naftogaz CEO Oleksiy Chernyshov said equipment damaged in the strike was being repaired.
Last week marked the first official day of spring, however, millions of Americans are still feeling winter weather as the U.S. braces for a major snowstorm to sweep across the country. On Sunday, 16 states from California to Michigan were under winter alerts as the next big storm will be dropping heavy snow and causing travel delays through Tuesday. From northwest Kansas to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, 6 to 12 inches of snow is predicted with some locations facing up to 2 feet of heavy snow.