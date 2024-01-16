Met Office Weather Jan 16
While the dangerous cold will finally loosen its grip on Alberta this week, the milder air moving in will bring in snow with it as a system sneaks in. Some areas could see up to 35 cm of snow, so expect dangerous travel in the hardest-hit regions Wednesday
Iceland’s National Commissioner of Police has ordered residents in the fishing town of Grindavík to evacuate by Monday night after volcanic fissures opened.
A continued risk for whiteouts and steep snowfall totals are likely for the typical snow belts as a classic lake-effect snow event continues into Monday
REYKJAVIK, Iceland (AP) — Iceland’s president said the country is battling “tremendous forces of nature” after molten lava from a volcano in the island’s southwest consumed several houses in the evacuated town of Grindavik. Scientists said Monday that the eruption appeared to be dying down, but it was too soon to declare the danger over. Iceland's Meteorological Office said “it is difficult to estimate how long this eruption will last.” President Gudni Th. Johannesson said in a televised address
A major winter storm is targeting B.C’s South Coast with 5-15+ cm of snow. However, a boom-and-bust storm scenario is currently at play, but both are highly disruptive by Wednesday morning.
Extreme cold and Arctic outflow warnings spanned the majority of British Columbia and Alberta over the weekend
CHIBOUGAMAU, Que. — A Quebec man who posted conspiracy theories online that forest fires were being deliberately set by the government has pleaded guilty to starting a series of fires himself that forced hundreds of people from their homes. Brian Paré, 38, pleaded guilty Monday to 13 counts of arson and one count of arson with disregard for human life at the courthouse in Chibougamau, Que. Prosecutor Marie-Philippe Charron told the court that two of the 14 fires set by Paré forced the evacuation
Back-to-back storms continue to hit the East Coast, ahead of a blast of Arctic air that finally spills in to end the week
A multi-day, lake-effect snow event could bring whiteouts and up to 40 cm of snow to some areas in Ontario
Parts of British Columbia are being told to prepare for snow as a polar cold snap pushed east through the Prairies and into Ontario on Monday. Environment and Climate Change Canada said moisture from a Pacific system will bring precipitation beginning late Tuesday to central and southern B.C., and the potential for snow or icy rain during this time "could pose a hazard to travel and outdoor activities." Special weather statements are up for the southern part of the province, including Metro Vanc
The winter started with talk of El Niño bringing in milder weather than a typical Canadian weather, but now the country is seeing extremely cold temperatures with Albertans even dealing with electric grid alerts. Our Sean Previl explains why we're seeing such dramatic fluctuations and when we can expect a return to more normal or even warmer temperatures.
As cold air bids farewell to Alberta, it leaves a snowy trail behind. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network explains the transition and its implications, providing insights into the changing weather patterns in the region.
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — In the end, Mother Nature was no match for Bills Mafia. With the remnants of a lake-effect snowstorm moving north on Monday, the Bills' hearty fanbase took over, helping dig out Highmark Stadium while finding new ways to tailgate before Buffalo hosted the Pittsburgh Steelers in a weather-delayed AFC wild-card playoff game. “Nothing was going to stop us,” said Ryan Stang, who organizes a tailgate event for each home game at a bar near the stadium. “It doesn’t matter if i
Dangerous travel will continue to be the story south, north and east of the GTA
Canada should be on "high alert" for 2024 wildfires, a scientist with the Canadian Forest Service said Friday, as he offered a sweeping view of last year's record-shattering season. Research scientist Piyush Jain stopped short of giving a prediction for the upcoming season during Friday's briefing. But he presented a number of charts showing certain indicators, such as drought conditions and soil moisture, look similar to around this time last year. He also pointed to temperature forecasts that
British Columbians set a new record for energy usage Friday night, with customers using 11,300 megawatts of energy amid an Arctic outflow that saw temperatures drop to the –40 C range in some parts of the province. Power utility B.C. Hydro said in a release the previous record for hourly energy demand was 10,977 megawatts set in December 2022. Saturday night's peak hourly load was also above the previous record, the authority added, at almost 11,000 megawatts. "B.C. is fortunate to have an integ
SAINT-PAUL, Reunion (AP) — A tropical cyclone caused heavy flooding and at least one death in Mauritius on Monday as cars were washed away by surges of water in the Indian Ocean island's capital city and elsewhere. A motorcyclist died in an accident caused by the flooding, the government said and imposed a curfew. The government issued an order that everyone except emergency and health workers, members of the security services and those requiring medical treatment must return home and remain the
