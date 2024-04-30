Met officer who used drug-laced vape after football match sacked

A Metropolitan Police officer who failed a random drugs test after using a cannabis oil vape with friends has been sacked.

PC David Burgess accepts he was “negligent” to try the e-cigarette containing THC after playing Monday night football with “the boys”.

He was randomly selected to provide a sample at work in November last year which gave a positive reading for tetrahydrocannabinol.

PC Burgess said he would never intentionally take drugs because of his work targeting dealers in the force’s central north command covering Kentish Town, Islington and King’s Cross.

He felt unfairly depicted as a criminal as a result of the failed test, had never had complaints made against him and been given several awards.

PC Burgess, who had recently suffered a bereavement, added he had risked his life numerous times for the Met and being discredited for something that he is “massively against” was like a “slap in the face.”

But on Thursday, an accelerated misconduct panel found he had breached standards of professional behaviour in respect of fitness for duty and discreditable conduct to a gross misconduct level.

Assistant Commissioner Louisa Rolfe said his explanation for failing the test was inconsistent.

Vape smoking (AP)

She added: “Whilst there may be some truth in his evidence that he used a vape pen containing THC, I find that he knew, or ought to have known, he was consuming cannabis.

“PC Burgess’ conduct was such as to bring discredit to the Metropolitan Police Service.

“This can only serve to damage the reputation of the Met and impacts public confidence.

“PC Burgess being under the influence of cannabis rendered him unfit for duty.”

Officers are aware of their responsibilities to check what substances they use, Ms Rolfe said.