Met officers disciplined over Carrick investigation

David Carrick was a PC with the Metropolitan Police before he was sacked [Hertfordshire Police]

Four Metropolitan Police officers and a member of police staff will face disciplinary proceedings for their handling of allegations against the serial rapist police officer David Carrick, the police watchdog has said.

Carrick, of Stevenage, Hertfordshire, was jailed for at least 30 years in February 2023 after he admitted dozens of rapes and sexual offences against 12 women.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said a det sgt, three officers and a police staff member allegedly breached "police standards of professional behaviour".

Four reports of serious offending were made against Carrick between 2002 and 2021, while he served as a Met officer, the IOPC added.

Follow Beds, Herts and Bucks news on BBC Sounds, Facebook, Instagram and X.

Related internet links