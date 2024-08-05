Met Police chief Sir Mark Rowley was 'in a hurry' after throwing Sky News journalist's microphone
The Metropolitan Police has said its commissioner was "in a hurry" after he grabbed a Sky News journalist's microphone and threw it to the ground.
The Metropolitan Police has said its commissioner was "in a hurry" after he grabbed a Sky News journalist's microphone and threw it to the ground.
King Charles issued Prince Harry a one-worded response after Meghan Markle's special birthday connection was brought up…
"He suffered complex trauma," the insider tells PEOPLE of the 20-year-old
Donald Trump's niece also drew a stark comparison between the former president's campaign and that of Democratic rival Kamala Harris.
The longtime Democratic strategist also taunted Trump with a date and location for when Kamala Harris should debate him on Fox News.
Nancy Pelosi was asked if Donald Trump had messed up in selecting JD Vance. She responded by calling it a "great choice" and laughing.
Republican Voters Against Trump's Sarah Longwell talked about the "vibes" being given off by the GOP vice presidential candidate.
Lucie Arnaz said her brother "just likes to stay a bit 'undercover'" in an Instagram post on Saturday, Aug. 3.
As John Oliver recapped the Paris Olympics and the 2024 presidential race on Sunday, Donald Trump provided some baffling fodder. The comedian opened this weekend’s episode of Last Week Tonight with a clip of the Republican candidate’s “disastrous appearance” before the National Association of Black Journalists, where he made unintelligible statements about Vice President Kamala …
Grimes has three children with the Tesla mogul: sons X Æ A-Xii and Techno Mechanicus and daughter Y.
Trump considered ‘never going back home to the First Lady’ after Michaelah Montgomery gave him a kiss at fast-food restaurant in April, he says
Former President Trump called United Auto Workers (UAW) President Shawn Fain a “stupid person” on Sunday, deepening a divide between his camp and the union while promising to revitalize the industry if reelected. Trump said in a Fox News interview with Maria Bartiromo first aired on “Sunday Morning Futures” that the auto industry will be…
A Frontier Airlines pilot was arrested in Houston, Texas, on Thursday, forcing the airline to cancel a flight.
Victoria Beckham looked phenomenal in a plunging swimsuit as her husband David snapped a photograph of her during the Beckham's family holiday - and the fashion designer's toned biceps and arm muscles looked unreal
NANTERRE. France (AP) — Not even an Olympic gold medal could get Kristóf Milák to speak.
It's "part of an authoritarian dynamic," said Timothy Snyder.
We recently compiled a report on the 20 Countries with Highest Indian Population in the World and in this article we will look at the country with the highest Indian population. Overseas Indians India has the highest population in the world, which currently stands at around 1.43 billion, followed by China at 1.41 billion. Considering the […]
Ukraine shared footage of a jet releasing Storm Shadow/SCALP missiles. One report said there's been no other official video of the missile in combat.
VICTORIA — British Columbia's emergency management ministry says water is expected to start moving over the top of the massive landslide site currently blocking the Chilcotin River within hours.
Colombia callingThe news that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are undertaking a quasi-royal tour of Colombia hasn’t gone down brilliantly among Windsor loyalists.One former courtier told The Daily Beast: “I’m afraid it shows the utter contempt they have for the king and for very long-established ways of doing things. Royal tours have always, always been about diplomacy, building bridges and reinforcing friendships on behalf of Britain. This tour may well have the noblest intentions, but it is cle
CHAPIN, S.C. (AP) — Donald Trump says he is pulling out of a scheduled September debate with Vice President Kamala Harris on ABC and wants them to face off on Fox News, making it increasingly unlikely that the candidates will confront each other on stage before the November election.