Met Police Flying Squad faces being cut by a fifth – and losing its weapons

The Flying Squad is the specialist team that busted an attempt to steal £80 million worth of gold and cash at Heathrow’s Swissport - Lindsey Parnaby/Rex Features

Scotland Yard’s famous Flying Squad faces being cut by a fifth and losing its guns amid a funding crisis.

Metropolitan Police staff were told in an internal post on Tuesday to prepare for reductions of up to 2,300 officers out of a force of 34,000 and of 400 civilian staff because of a potential £450 million budget shortfall.

In a message, Matt Ward, the deputy assistant commissioner, told specialist crime units including the Flying Squad that the Met’s ability to tackle serious violence and organised crime would be “scaled back”.

This included an across-the-board 15 per cent cut in the size of centrally-based “proactive” crime-fighting teams and reducing the number of investigations into historic crimes committed many years ago.

“Flying Squad officers will no longer be armed but will be supported by other armed units and will be reduced in size by 20 per cent,” said Mr Ward.

“These ‘tough choices’ are really painful and every business group across the Met is going to be significantly affected,” he said.

“We have been planning for a serious organised crime world where we do less with less – but we still do the less better than anybody else. As a result of the potential ‘tough choices’, decisions and tight financial timelines, our plans now need to be accelerated.”

The Flying Squadwas brought to life by actors Jon Thaw and Dennis Waterman in 70s film The Sweeney - Rex Features

The Flying Squad, brought to life by actors Jon Thaw and Dennis Waterman in The Sweeney, is an elite group of units of detectives each headed by DCIs with the task of tackling armed robberies, kidnappings and other serious crimes.

In November 2000, the squad foiled an attempt by five men to rob the flawless Millennium Star diamond, valued at more than £200 million. In May 2004, they foiled an attempt to steal £80 million worth of gold and cash at Heathrow’s Swissport.

“By reducing specialist crime teams, you are not going to take out the top level of criminals. It means lower-level crime will also increase. It is going to create real problems,” said one insider.

The moves come ahead of the Government’s funding settlement for police forces, set to be announced within the next week.

A Met police source said that the force was planning on a worst-case scenario basis, but added that some of the plans could be shelved or watered down depending on the funding.

Last month Sir Mark Rowley, the Met Commissioner, warned that dangerous criminals would become harder to catch as a result of “eye-watering” budget cuts being forced on the police.

He said the impact of the budget cuts on the public should not be underestimated and would inevitably make it harder for the police to catch criminals and bring them to justice.

In November 2000, the squad foiled an attempted robbery of the flawless Millennium Star diamond, valued at more than £200 million - PLC Metropolitan Police Service

Sir Mark warned that high-risk people who were on wanted lists would remain at large for longer and there would be significant delays in charging and convicting criminals.

“Over the coming months we will need to look at the services we may need to stop, reduce or reshape,” he said.

The Met is facing a 12.8 per cent reduction in its £3.5 billion budget, equating to around £500 million over the next financial year.

A Met spokesman said: “We have been clear on the financial challenges we face and continue to have productive discussions with the Mayor and Home Office to ensure we have the resources to police London effectively.”

“As expected we are carefully planning for any tough choices we may have to make to ensure we live within the means of our future budget, but no final decisions have been made.”