Met Police handle 'disruption' as thousands gather at Palestine rally in Trafalgar Square

Crowds gather in support of Palestinian causes in central London (Metropolitan Police)

Thousands of have gathered in Trafalgar Square for a pro-Palestine rally with the Metropolitan Police working to minimise disruption to Londoners.

Vast crowds were pictured at the central London meeting point on Saturday afternoon for the event, which is being organised by the Palestine Solidarity Campaign.

The protest began at 2pm and lasted until 4pm.

“Crowds have gathered in Trafalgar Square,” a Metropolitan Police statement read.

“Officers remain in the area and are engaging with attendees to ensure disruption is minimised.

“We are closely monitoring the event and will provide further updates as needed.”

The force issued an updated statement at 4.20pm to say that the group had split.

“A group of demonstrators remain in Trafalgar Square whilst a smaller group has dispersed to Whitehall,” this read.

“Traffic is not being impacted and officers are on the ground continuing to engage with attendees.”

A group of demonstrators remain in Trafalgar Square whilst a smaller group has dispersed to Whitehall.



Traffic is not being impacted and officers are on the ground continuing to engage with attendees. pic.twitter.com/rBQL1fNQKx — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) October 19, 2024

The protest comes one day after Israel's foreign minister confirmed that Israeli troops in Gaza killed Hamas's top leader Yahya Sinwar.

Sir Keir Starmer has said that nobody should mourn his death and that the group’s leader had “the blood of Israelis” as well as “the blood of the Palestinian people.

The Palestine Solidarity Campaign held the event for anyone to call for further action from the British government to intervene in the Hamas-Israeli war that has now been fully fledged since October 7 last year.

“Israel is intensifying its genocidal violence in Gaza, bombing Palestinians in hospitals, schools and refugee camps and burning those sheltering alive,” a statement from the campaign read.

“Meanwhile our government refuses to take action to #StopArmingIsrael.

“If you live in London please join the protest for Palestine this Saturday as part of the Day of Action to demand our government institute a two-way arms embargo on Israel.”

Protestors also recently gathered to mark the one year mark of the war.

Another London gathering in September saw eight people arrested.

The Met has come under pressure for the way it has handled Palestine protests.

The force’s assistant commissioner Matt Twist said last month that the force "didn't get everything right" in the way it has dealt with policing large sale rallies.