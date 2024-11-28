Met Police investigate five suspects who ‘enabled’ Mohamed Al Fayed to rape dozens of women

More than five people who may have “facilitated or enabled” Mohamed Al Fayed in the rape and sexual abuse of dozens of women and a girl aged 13 could face criminal charges.

Detectives have identified suspects close to the former Harrods and Fulham FC owner now believed to have committed crimes spanning nearly 40 years.

Ninety new victims of Al Fayed have come forward to the Metropolitan Police with the youngest a schoolgirl at the time.

Met Commander Stephen Clayman on Thursday launched a huge investigation into the Egyptian billionaire sex predator’s offending and set up a dedicated hotline for survivors.

Cmdr Clayman told reporters the probe would look at what role individuals “may have played in facilitating or enabling his offending, and what opportunities they had to protect victims from his horrendous abuse”.

Since Scotland Yard made a public appeal last month, 150 people have contacted them with information relating to Al Fayed – who died aged 94 in 2023.

Of those, 90 new victims are in addition to 21 separate women who have approached police since 2005 and before the recent BBC investigation, Al Fayed: Predator At Harrods.

Based on records the Met currently holds Al Fayed’s crimes took place between 1977 and 2014, much longer than first thought.

Mohamed Al Fayed with arms around women at Harrods (BBC)

Investigators twice sent files for a charging decision to the Crown Prosecution Service - once in 2008 relating to three victims and again in 2015 linked to one other.

On another three occasions - in 2018, 2021 and 2023 - the CPS was asked for what is called early investigative advice, but decided no further action should be taken against him.

Al Fayed is known to have offended at the department store in Knightsbridge, central London, Fulham’s training ground, locations in Surrey, the Ritz hotel in Paris and elsewhere.

Commander Clayman, of the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, said: “I recognise the bravery of every victim-survivor who has come forward to share their experiences, often after years of silence.

Mohamed Al Fayed relaxes at Harrods (BBC)

“This investigation is about giving survivors a voice, despite the fact that Mohamed Al Fayed is no longer alive to face prosecution.

“However, we are now pursuing any individuals suspected to have been complicit in his offending, and we are committed to seeking justice.

“We are aware that past events may have impacted the public’s trust and confidence in our approach, and we are determined to rebuild that trust by addressing these allegations with integrity and thoroughness.

“We encourage anyone who has information or was affected by Al Fayed’s actions to reach out to us. Your voice matters, and we are here to listen and to help.”

The Met has also faced allegations of police corruption. The Guardian reported that officers were accused of taking bribes to help him persecute staff and avoid accusations of abuse.

Mohamed Al Fayed donated an Austin Mini Metro to the force (Dave Cheskin/PA)

Former Chief Superintendent Stephen Otter told Sky News officers in Kensington and Chelsea would “provide additional resources at Christmas” in return for “hampers and lots of drinks paid for” around 1999. The Met Police had an Austin Mini Metro with a Harrods logo on it funded by Al Fayed.

The police watchdog is investigating complaints from two women about investigations from 2008 and 2013.

They raised complaints to the Independent Office for Police Conduct about the quality of officers’ response and, in the latter case, how details came to be disclosed publicly.

A police spokesman said: “While these cases date back over a decade and we cannot change what happened in the past, we are committed to understanding, being open about any shortcomings and improving our response to survivors moving forward.”

Mohamed Al Fayed donning a Victorian emerald and diamond tiara during the Harrods’ sale in 2001 (PA) (PA Wire)

The Met’s dedicated Complex Investigation Team continues to review all reports about Al Fayed and pursue reasonable lines of enquiry.

Police are working closely with the CPS and will be seeking early advice on charging decisions for those still alive.

All previous investigations are being actively reviewed to identify any missed opportunities, recognising techniques and practices have progressed significantly over the last 20 years.

They have already reviewed more than 50,000 pages of evidence, including victim and impact statements, and retrieved significant amounts of material stored in archives.

A force added: “No criminal charges were brought against Al Fayed while he was alive and we recognise the impact this has had on many victims.

“From the review so far, it is apparent that past investigations were extensive and conducted by specialist teams who sought charging decisions from the CPS on two occasions.

“However, we know that contact with and support for some victims at the time could have been improved.

“Only after completing this comprehensive review will we fully understand what could have been done differently.”

Survivors and witnesses are invited to contact the Complex Investigation Team on 020 8217 6582 or 6586, via 101 quoting reference CAD2195/27NOV24 or on the email: CIT@met.police.uk