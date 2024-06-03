Met Police officer accused of multiple sexual offences including rape

A Metropolitan Police officer accused of multiple sexual offences has been charged with more allegations of rape and coercive control.

Jake Cummings previously appeared in court accused of a number of offences against one female victim, which are said to have taken place between January 2022 and February 2024.

The new offences, which relate to two further victims who cannot be named for legal reasons, allegedly took place between July 2019 and December 2023.

Pc Cummings has been charged with one offence of rape, two of stalking, two of controlling and coercive behaviour and three of voyeurism.

The 23-year-old was suspended from duty after he was originally charged.

Isolating, monitoring and controlling

When Pc Cummings, from Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire, appeared at St Albans Crown Court in March for a plea hearing he pleaded not guilty to all the charges against him.

He is accused of raping the first alleged victim on Feb 1 and is also charged with multiple incidents of controlling and coercive behaviour towards the same woman between Jan 1 2022 and Feb 1 2024.

This allegedly included isolating her from her family and friends, installing software on her phone, and installing cameras at her place of work to monitor her whereabouts.

It is also alleged that Pc Cummings emotionally blackmailed the first alleged victim by threatening suicide, and made unnecessary GP and hospital appointments for her, which she could not attend without him.

The defendant faces a third charge of multiple incidents of stalking in the same time period, including attending the first alleged victim’s place of work, waiting outside the addresses of her friends, and threatening her mother that she was controlling her.

He is on remand in prison and will appear via video link on Thursday June 6 at St Albans magistrates’ court.