Met Police officer faces disciplinary hearing after 'breaking wind in female colleague's face'

A Metropolitan Police officer is facing a disciplinary hearing after he was accused of breaking wind near to a female colleague’s face.

PC Wayne Sansom is accused alongside fellow PC Ben Jeffries of making “inappropriate and discourteous comments” to their colleagues, in allegations which date back to 2020.

Sansom allegedly made sexualised remarks and passed comment on a colleague’s sexuality, according to a notice of an upcoming Met Police misconduct hearing.

And in November 2021 it is said the officer “broke wind close to a female colleague's face”.

Jeffries is accused of taking an “inappropriate image” of himself on a female colleague’s phone, and later sending another image of himself to the same officer on WhatsApp.

Sansom and Jeffries are set to face a ten-day misconduct hearing over their alleged behaviour which is scheduled to start in late June.

“PC Jeffries and PC Sansom will answer allegations that their conduct amounted to a breach of the Standards of Professional Behaviour in respect of Discreditable Conduct, Authority, Respect & Courtesy, and Equality & Diversity”, reads the notice.

“It is alleged that between 2020 and 26 April 2023 PC Jeffries made multiple inappropriate and discourteous comments to multiple colleagues on various occasions. These included sexual remarks and remarks that were motivated by race and sexuality.

“It is alleged that on the 25 August 2021 PC Jeffries has taken an inappropriate image of himself on a female colleague's phone. It is further alleged that afterwards PC Jeffries has sent an unsolicited inappropriate photograph to the same colleague via WhatsApp.

“It is alleged that between mid-late 2020 and December 2021 PC Sansom made multiple inappropriate and discourteous comments to two colleagues. These included comments about a female's sexuality and inappropriate sexual remarks.

“It is further alleged that in November 2021 PC Sansom broke wind close to a female colleague's face.”

Both officers could face the sack if the allegations against them are proved as gross misconduct.

The hearing is set to begin on June 23.