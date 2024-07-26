Met Police officer faces jail for stealing money from dead man

Chris Carter pleaded guilty to a charge of misconduct in public office (file image) (PA Archive)

A Metropolitan Police officer is facing jail after he stole money belonging to a man who had died in the street.

PC Chris Carter, 51, took cash from the wallet of the unnamed victim after his death in September 2022, when it was meant to be kept as evidence.

At Wood Green crown court on Friday, Carter pleaded guilty to a charge of misconduct in public office.

Judge Daniel Fugallo adjourned the sentencing hearing until September 13 and freed Carter on unconditional bail, while ordering a pre-sentence report from the Probation Service.

But the judge told the officer: “Neither ordering the report not the fact I’m granting bail should be taken as an indication of the type of sentence you will receive.

“It seems the most likely sentence you will receive is one of immediate imprisonment.”

Carter, who lives in Harlow in Essex, was a PC in the Met’s North Area Command Unit.

He was suspended from duty after being charge, and first appeared in court at the end of June.

He admitted he had “willfully misconducted yourself….by taking for your own use money from a wallet received as evidence of a sudden death”.

The original charge in the magistrates court set out that Carter had “stolen cash from a deceased male who has passed away in the street”.

The incident happened between September 7 and September 14 2022 in the borough of Haringey in north London.