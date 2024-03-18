Met Police officer who lied about being mobbed in Clapham pub fight dismissed

Metropolitan Police (Kirsty O’Connor/PA) (PA Wire)

A Metropolitan Police officer who lied about being surrounded by 50 people during a fight in a south London pub would have been fired had she not already quit.

Detective Constable Alison Campbell breached standards of professional behaviour in respect of discreditable conduct, honesty and integrity and authority, respect and diversity.

She was off duty when she became involved in a brawl with two members of the public in Clapham early on July 25, 2021.

Following this altercation, she contacted police claiming she had identified herself as an officer when she and a domestic violence victim were accosted by an aggressive group.

Campbell, attached to the Central North Command Unit, resigned from the Met last Tuesday, two days before her misconduct hearing concluded.

Superintendent Jack Rowlands, who leads policing for Camden and Islington, said: “The actions of former DC Campbell are shocking and have no place in the Metropolitan Police.

“After becoming involved in an altercation she attempted to extricate herself from the situation by lying to colleagues.

“It is right that she would have been dismissed from the Met had she remained a serving officer.

“I hope this outcome sends a clear message to Londoners that we remain committed to ensuring those who are not fit to police are removed from the organisation.”

Campbell will be added to the Barred List held by the College of Policing.

Those appearing on the list cannot be employed by police, local policing bodies, the Independent Office for Police Conduct or His Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services.