Met police officer stole money from dead man after he collapsed in street

Pc Craig Carter, 51, was charged with misconduct in public office (Lucy North/PA) (PA Wire)

A Metropolitan Police officer stole money from a dead man after he collapsed.

Craig Carter pleaded guilty to misconduct in public office on Friday at Wood Green Crown Court following the incident in September 2022.

Wearing a dark suit, the 51-year-old admitted the charge, which stated he “took for his own use money from a wallet received by him in evidence in relation to a sudden death”.

Judge Daniel Fugallo said: “I have to make absolutely clear that an immediate custodial sentence seems the likely outcome in this case.”

The judge granted Carter unconditional bail ahead of his sentencing at the same court on September 13.

Carter, who works for the Met’s North Area Command Unit which covers Enfield and Haringey, has been suspended from duty.

