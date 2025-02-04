Met Police release e-fit after sexual assaults by 'man on bike' in south London

The Met Police has released an E-fit of a man after several sexual assaults in Lambeth (Met Police)

A police manhunt is underway following a series of sexual assaults in south London.

Detectives are investigating several sexual assaults which have taken place on Kennington Park Road in Lambeth after victims were approached by a man on a bike.

The Met Police has released an E-fit image of a man with dark hair wearing a green hoodie in connection to their investigation.

The first incident was reported on November 25, the force explained.

DC Cathy Ellis said: "We've issued an E-Fit of a man we need to identify and speak with as part of our ongoing investigation. If you recognise him, please make contact with us.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We know that there will be genuine concern in the area, especially from those people who live or travel along Kennington Park Road.

“We share those concerns and are doing everything we can to find the man responsible.

“I would encourage you to speak with local officers if you need any advice."

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or post @MetCC quoting 01/1127331/24, or by contacting Crimestoppers anonymously.