Body search case police speak to Muriel McKay killer in Trinidad

Metropolitan Police officers have travelled to Trinidad to speak to the killer of Muriel McKay, in a bid to find her body.

Ms McKay was abducted in 1969, mistaken for the then wife of Rupert Murdoch, and held to ransom for £1m at a Hertfordshire farm.

Her body has yet to be found but one of her killers recently admitted to burying her body behind a barn.

The Met Police said "we are still working to recover her remains".

Det Supt Katherine Goodwin said the force had "reviewed and assessed" information gathered by the family of Ms McKay to "determine the next steps in our investigation, which includes whether a further search is appropriate".

Ms McKay was the wife of Mr Murdoch's deputy, Alick McKay, and was taken from her home in London on 29 December 1969.

Brothers Arthur and Nizamodeen Hosein were convicted of her kidnap and murder, but while Arthur died in prison in 2009, Nizamodeen Hosein now lives in Trinidad, where he was deported after serving his sentence.

Mark Randolph Dyer, the grandson of Ms McKay, said the Met Police told him they had taken Hosein "into custody for interviews" over the past two days.

He said the sessions were described as "productive".

Mr Dyer is keen for detectives to carry out a new search, after a failed attempt in April 2022 at Stocking Farm near Bishop's Stortford.

The police said the search was "extensive" but the family - and Hosein - believe it was too limited and that officers looked in the wrong place.

Mr Dyer said Hosein had expressed disbelief that her body was not found in 1970.

Hosein denied murdering Ms McKay, but told her family he was in the room when she died.

Mr Dyer said: "He confirmed the time of death, we showed him pictures of the lounge and he said 'yes, she died there when she saw you all on television' during an appeal and that she had a seizure."

Det Supt Goodwin said: "We understand how frustrating and difficult this is for Muriel's family.

"We recently met to speak to them and gather information obtained during their visit to Trinidad. We are grateful for their time and assistance.

"In order to help us further, officers have flown to Trinidad to make further inquiries.

"We remain in contact with the family and will keep them updated."

