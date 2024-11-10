Met policeman who fatally shot London gangster Chris Kaba 'could be promoted to inspector'

The Metropolitan Police is set to promote the armed officer who shot Chris Kaba to the rank of inspector when he returns to work, according to reports.

Martyn Blake shot 24-year-old Kaba in Streatham, south London, in September 2022 but was cleared last month after being charged with murder.

Father-to-be Kaba was a “core member” of the notorious ’67 gang’ in Brixton Hill, with a history of criminal activity including a jail term for possession of a firearm.

He was the prime suspect in a shooting five days earlier, when Brandon Malutshi was shot in both legs after attending the Oval Space nightclub in Hackney.

An Old Bailey trial heard how a gun was smuggled into the club in a bag, Kaba was seen “moving mad” around the dancefloor, and then he pulled out the firearm.

Sergeant Blake, previously suspended, has been cleared of criminal charges but may still face a gross misconduct investigation, according to The Sun.

If promoted, it's understood he will be assigned to a department other than firearms, in line with police protocol.

Blake had completed the necessary exams and training for promotion to inspector prior to the Kaba incident.

Ex-Met Chief Supt Simon Ovens said: “This was quite properly delayed until the outcome of the criminal trial.

"Now that has passed it is absolutely proper he should be promoted.

“Considering the evidence has been scrutinised in court, the misconduct review should not hold up his promotion.

“Although there is a different level of proof for disciplinary hearings, is it likely he would be dismissed?

"The answer is no.

“This shows the Met’s confidence in the officer and reinforces the support the commissioner has in him.”

Scotland Yard is now said to be seeking answers from the police watchdog after a former employee claimed his team were warned of rioting if they had not investigated Kaba’s shooting as homicide.

A Met spokeswoman added: “We understand the concern any fatal use of police force causes across London and recognise Mr Kaba’s family and friends continue to grieve the loss of a loved one.

“It is right these issues are scrutinised, debated and the voices of all those impacted are heard. But this must be done in a balanced, accurate and responsible way.

“The facts of this case were tried and tested in a criminal court over two weeks.

“A jury of 12 men and women, having heard all of the evidence, found Sgt Martyn Blake not guilty of murder. This verdict must be respected.

“Our focus remains on serving and protecting the communities of London and supporting the brave men and women who step forward to do so every day.”