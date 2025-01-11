Meta and Amazon Axe Diversity Initiatives Ahead Of Trump’s White House Return

Meta and Amazon are both axing their diversity programs, adding their names to a growing list of firms across corporate America making similar moves in anticipation of Donald Trump’s return to the White House.

The BBC reports that Meta Platforms, the owner of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, sent a memo to staff about the decision, citing “a shifting legal and policy landscape.”

More from Deadline

ADVERTISEMENT

Other companies to make similar recruitment decisions regarding diversity efforts since Trump won the US election in November include Walmart and McDonald.

The BBC says the memo from Meta said that the term “DEI” (diversity, equity and inclusion) had become “charged.” It said that while it would continue to look for diverse staff, but finish seeking selection from a pool specifically of diverse candidates.

Amazon made a similar decision, sending a memo to staff in December, saying it was “winding down outdated programs and materials” related to representation and inclusion.

The BBC reports that JPMorgan Chase and BlackRock this week pulled out of groups focused on risks from climate change.

It follows Meta’s announcement four days ago that it was ending a fact-checking program previously criticised by Trump and Republicans.

ADVERTISEMENT

Deadline reported Tuesday that Zuckerberg had posted a video saying: “The recent elections also feel like a cultural tipping point towards, once again, prioritizing speech. So we’re going back to our roots and focus on reducing mistakes, simplifying our policies and restoring free expression on our platforms.”

The changes are just the latest effort by Meta given that Trump and his allies have targeted the platform and Zuckerberg himself. Following Trump’s reelection, Zuckerberg met with the president-elect. Last week, Meta’s chief global affairs officer, Nick Clegg, announced his departure, to be replaced by Joel Kaplan, a Republican who has been sympathetic to claims that the platform has suppressed conservative voices.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.