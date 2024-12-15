Meta contractor dismissed threats to moderators by Ethiopia rebels: court documents

Ammu Kannampilly
·3 min read
FILE PHOTO: A 3D printed logo of Meta is placed on laptop keyboard in this illustration

By Ammu Kannampilly

NAIROBI (Reuters) - A contractor hired by Facebook's parent company Meta dismissed threats to content moderators by Ethiopian rebels angered by their work, according to new evidence filed in a case challenging the dismissal of dozens of moderators in Kenya.

Last year 185 content moderators sued Meta and two contractors, saying they had lost their jobs with Sama, a Kenya-based firm contracted to moderate Facebook content, for trying to organise a union.

They said they were then blacklisted from applying for the same roles at another firm, Majorel, after Facebook changed contractors.

Moderators focusing on Ethiopia said they were targeted by members of the Oromo Liberation Army (OLA) rebel group for removing their videos but their complaints were dismissed by Sama, according to court documents filed on Dec. 4 by Foxglove, a British non-profit supporting the moderators' case.

The moderators said in the petition seen by Reuters that Sama had accused them "of creating a false account and manufacturing" the threatening messages, before eventually agreeing to an investigation and sending one of the moderators who was publicly identified by the rebels to a safehouse.

Sama told Reuters it was unable to comment on the allegations. Spokespeople for Meta and OLA did not respond to requests for comment.

One moderator said in his affidavit that he had received a message from OLA threatening "content moderators who were constantly pulling down their graphic Facebook Posts".

"They told us to stop removing their content from Facebook or else we would face dire consequences," he said, adding that his supervisor dismissed his concerns.

Another moderator said in his affidavit that he received a message from OLA listing his and his colleagues' names and addresses.

"Since I received that threatening message, I have lived in so much fear of even visiting my family members in Ethiopia," he said.

The government of Ethiopia's largest region, Oromiya, has accused OLA rebels of killing "many civilians" in attacks that followed the failure of peace talks in 2023 in Tanzania aimed at resolving a decades-old conflict.

'ENDLESS LOOP OF HATEFUL CONTENT'

The court documents also said that Meta ignored advice from experts it hired to tackle hate speech in Ethiopia.

One expert, who supervised dozens of moderators, said in an affidavit that she felt "stuck in an endless loop of having to review hateful content that we were not allowed to take down because it technically did not offend Meta policies".

Out-of-court settlement talks between the moderators and Meta collapsed in October last year.

The case could have implications for how Meta works with content moderators globally. The U.S. giant works with moderators around the world tasked with reviewing graphic content posted on its platform.

The OLA is an outlawed splinter group of a formerly banned opposition party. Its grievances are rooted in the alleged marginalisation of Ethiopia's Oromo community.

In a separate case filed in Kenya in 2022, Meta was accused of letting violent and hateful posts from Ethiopia flourish on Facebook, inflaming the civil war between the federal government and Tigrayan regional authorities.

(Reporting by Ammu Kannampilly; Editing by Frances Kerry)

Latest Stories

  • Developer accused of misappropriating funds, as 2 more condo projects placed into receivership

    A lawyer for a mortgage company accused the embattled developers of three debt-ridden Lower Mainland condo projects Friday of misappropriating funds meant for the Canada Revenue Agency.But under questioning from a judge who has now placed three Thind properties projects into receivership in the span of a month, Kingsett Mortgage Corporation lawyer Emma Newbery said her client wasn't alleging "criminal connotations" against the developers."When I see that word, it has a connotation on the far end

  • ABC agrees to give $15 million to Donald Trump's presidential library to settle defamation lawsuit

    NEW YORK (AP) — ABC News has agreed to pay $15 million toward Donald Trump’s presidential library to settle a lawsuit over anchor George Stephanopoulos' inaccurate on-air assertion that the president-elect had been found civilly liable for raping writer E. Jean Carroll.

  • Trump team aligns with Tesla in looking to end required crash reporting

    STORY: President-elect Donald Trump's transition team wants to scrap a federal rule for automakers, a move that would benefit Elon Musk's Tesla.That's according to a document seen by Reuters, in which Trump's team recommended doing away with a requirement to report car crashes.Removing the rule could cripple the government’s ability to investigate and regulate the safety of vehicles with automated-driving systems. Under the program, Tesla has reported most of the crashes – more than 1,500 – to federal safety regulators.The automaker has also been targeted in investigations by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, including three stemming from the crash-disclosure data.Sources told Reuters that Tesla despises the rule, as it believes NHTSA presents the data in ways that mislead consumers about the automaker's safety.Tesla CEO Elon Musk, the world's richest person, spent more than a quarter of a billion dollars helping Trump get elected president in November, and has been promised a post in the new administration.The Trump transition team, Musk and Tesla did not respond to requests for comment.According to the document seen by Reuters, Trump's team called the car-crash reporting measure a mandate for "excessive" data collection.Reuters could not determine what role, if any, Musk may have played in crafting the recommendations or the likelihood that the administration would enact them. The Alliance for Automotive Innovation, a trade group representing most major automakers except Tesla, has also criticized the crash reporting requirement as burdensome.In addition to ditching the reporting rule, Trump's team recommended the incoming administration "liberalize" autonomous-vehicle regulation and enact "basic regulations to enable development" of the industry.

  • The GST/HST holiday begins Saturday. Here’s why it’s been a headache for some small businesses

    Saturday marks the beginning of the Liberal government's two-month GST/HST holiday, aimed at giving Canadians a break on the cost of some essential goods like groceries. But some small businesses say the temporary tax break has been frustrating for them to transition to. CBC’s Michelle Song has more.

  • Cost of living driving more retirees to return to work in B.C.

    For many seniors, working past retirement has become a reality as the cost of living shoots up. As Meera Bains reports, they're now the fastest-growing age group in B.C.

  • Denison’s (DNN) Phoenix Project Could Be The Next Big Hit

    Denison Mines Corp is set to take its flagship Wheeler River project to full development, which means the first production could be expected in 2027-2028. The company, holding at least 95 percent of this project, is planning to explore uranium deposits that are high-grade with low environmental imprints using ISR mining. Denison Mines Corp (DNN) […]

  • Airline CEOs questioned about changes to carry-on baggage fees

    Canadian airline passengers are not on board with recent changes to carry-on baggage fees. And on Friday, the CEOs of Canada’s four largest airlines testified before a parliamentary committee on the topic. Nathaniel Dove reports.

  • Walmart's Mexico subsidiary plans to appeal a $4.6 million fine for alleged monopolistic practices

    Walmart’s Mexico subsidiary said Friday it plans to appeal a $4.6 million fine for alleged anti-competitive practices involving suppliers. Walmart de Mexico said in a statement that it had talked with suppliers to see if there were any concerns. The agency that issued the fine, known as the Federal Competition Commission, expressed concerns about a “relative monopolistic practice.”

  • Mexican regulator fines local Walmart unit for monopolistic practice

    MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexico's antitrust watchdog Cofece ruled that the local unit of U.S.-based retail giant Walmart, known as Walmex, engaged in monopolistic behavior related to its suppliers, the company said in a statement on Friday. Walmex said it has been ordered to pay a fine of just over 93 million pesos, or about $4.6 million, while stressing it believes the regulator's analysis is incorrect and that it will appeal its ruling. "Walmex is disappointed by this decision but will comply with Cofece's resolution while challenging the decision," the company said, adding that the ruling by Cofece's governing body was not unanimous.

  • Paula Abdul settles lawsuit with former 'So You Think You Can Dance' co-star Nigel Lythgoe

    Ex-"So You Think You Can Dance" judges Paula Abdul and Nigel Lythgoe have settled a sexual lawsuit centered around the latter's alleged misconduct.

  • SoundHound Surges 18% Friday, Riding AI Wave to Transform Key Industries

    SoundHound revolutionizes customer service with AI, scaling operations globally and driving industry-wide adoption.

  • Court approves The Body Shop Canada sale, about 100 to lose jobs as some stores close

    TORONTO — An Ontario court has given The Body Shop Canada the approval it needs to sell the majority of its business to a private equity firm.

  • Construction workers four times more likely to die by suicide as 7,000 lives lost, report says

    Construction workers are four times more likely to die by suicide than the national average, making it one of the deadliest professions for mental health problems in the UK, according to a new report. "If doctors or teachers were seeing those rates of suicide in any other industry, I think there would be a national outcry", said Alice Brookes, the company's brand manager. James Reeves, 33, who runs Royal Spa Decoration in Leamington Spa, told Sky News how he had contemplated suicide after suffering injuries to his back and pelvis in an accident while painting and decorating, then had his tools, worth £2,500 stolen.

  • 3 States Where a Comfortable Retirement Will Cost You More Than $100K Annually

    Unless you've built a retirement nest egg of at least a few million dollars, you'll need to find an affordable location to retire comfortably in the United States. That's the case for the vast...

  • Paula Abdul settles lawsuit that alleged sexual assault by 'American Idol' producer Nigel Lythgoe

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Paula Abdul and former “American Idol” producer Nigel Lythgoe have agreed to settle a lawsuit in which she alleged he sexually assaulted her in the early 2000s when she was a judge on the show.

  • ABC agrees to pay $15 million to Trump in defamation lawsuit settlement

    Trump claimed George Stephanopoulos incorrectly said he was found ‘liable for rape’ despite judge’s ruling

  • Exxon wants to keep option for Hess Guyana assets, CEO says

    Exxon Mobil wants to preserve its right of first refusal in Hess Corp's sale of its Guyana oil production assets because of the work it has put into developing the country's offshore fields, two of its top executives said on Wednesday. A three-person panel in May is to decide whether Hess's deal to sell itself to Chevron can go ahead on its original terms. A challenge by Exxon and CNOOC Ltd has stalled the second-largest deal in a recent wave of oil megamergers.

  • Chinese surveillance firm Hikvision ends Xinjiang government contracts ahead of Trump 2.0

    US-sanctioned Chinese surveillance giant Hikvision has terminated five contracts with local government authorities in Xinjiang, as it braces for the second term of US president-elect Donald Trump, who first put Hikvision on a trade blacklist in 2019. Hikvision ended the contracts for its public security projects in the far-western region of China, where local subsidiaries signed the deals with municipal governments in the region in 2017, the state-owned surveillance equipment maker said in a sta

  • Local unions group seeks ouster of Kroger CEO after $7.5 billion buyback plan

    The UFCW local unions that led the "Stop the Merger coalition" argued that the "abrupt" and "massive" share repurchase program comes at a time when Kroger needs investments in staffing, repairs and store remodels. Kroger and Albertsons terminated their $25-billion merger plan on Wednesday after a U.S. judge blocked the deal.

  • Former Łútselk'e CEO trying to get ahold of his frozen money

    Ron Barlas is asking an N.W.T. court if he can get $1 million in frozen money to cover living expenses and legal fees. He's currently fighting to overturn a court's decision that he used his authority to enrich himself and his family.