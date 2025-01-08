Meta to eliminate third-party fact-checking
Valley residents are reacting to the news that Meta will eliminate third-party fact checkers.
The actress teamed up with Jimmy Fallon to show off her legendary hip-thrusting moves almost 40 years later on "The Tonight Show."
The It-Brit is getting ready to host Love Island All Stars starting January 13 - see photos
Justin Baldoni’s lawyer Bryan Freedman appeared on an episode of “The Megyn Kelly Show” where the former Fox News host played an alleged voice message Baldoni sent to his team in which he claims he was “sent to the basement” during the “It Ends With Us” premiere because Lively allegedly did not want him anywhere …
The actress said she is feeling "weird survivors guilt" amid the destruction of the Eaton fire
"Everyone involved with that film, with the exception of me, was brilliant and talented," the Golden Globe winner insisted. "It was just me that let it down."
"Star Wars" actor Mark Hamill was among the thousands who evacuated Los Angeles. Other stars, including Paris Hilton and Billy Crystal, have lost their LA homes.
"It used to be for the masses — but now is totally out of reach for most people."
Zara Tindall is in Australia with her husband Mike and the daughter of Princess Anne was seen shopping in a blue backless dress.
"We love you Guy, yes we do. We love you Guy, and we'll be true," Lilibet and Meghan sang in the Jan. 7 clip
“No way, this is insane. I didn’t want to show this one,” the “Tonight Show” host joked about one image sent in by a viewer.
Meghan Markle has shared a new video on Instagram and it includes a wholesome photo of her carrying her daughter Princess Lilibet in their postcard-worthy garden
Nancy and her sister Ann Wilson were "square little hippie chicks" from the suburbs who were "unenlightened" by the band
Leanne Battersby receives some advice from Tracy McDonald in new Coronation Street spoilers.
'Coronation Street' actress Charlotte Jordan has quit the cobbles after four years portraying Daisy Midgeley, just days after Sue Cleaver and Colson Smith confirmed their soap exits and Luca Toolan's character was killed off.
"Every inch of our house was filled with love. Beautiful memories that can't be taken away," the couple said of their home in the Pacific Palisades
"I've been through traumatic situations that have been very terrifying for me. I want to learn how to deal with those issues and be stronger," Richards explained on the first episode of 'Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test'
The actress was spotted admiring her engagement ring at a Jan. 6 screening for 'Challengers' in a cute clip
"The View" revealed that its new Saturday and Sunday edition — "The Weekend View" — will stream each weekend, and will be hosted by the show's Friday panel.
The pair married in May 2008 and share three children