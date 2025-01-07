Meta to replace 'biased' fact-checkers with moderation by users

Liv McMahon - Technology reporter
·3 min read
Mark Zuckerberg seen in September 2024.
[Getty Images]

Meta is abandoning the use of independent fact-checkers on Facebook and Instagram, replacing them with X-style "community notes" where commenting on the accuracy of posts is left to users.

In a video posted alongside a blog post by the company on Tuesday, chief executive Mark Zuckerberg said third-party moderators were "too politically biased" and it was "time to get back to our roots around free expression".

Joel Kaplan, who is replacing Sir Nick Clegg as Meta's head of global affairs, wrote that the company's reliance on independent moderators was "well-intentioned" but had too often resulted in the censoring of users.

However, campaigners against hate speech online have reacted to the change with dismay.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Zuckerberg's announcement is a blatant attempt to cozy up to the incoming Trump administration – with harmful implications", said Ava Lee, from Global Witness, a campaign group which describes itself as seeking to hold big tech to account.

"Claiming to avoid "censorship" is a political move to avoid taking responsibility for hate and disinformation that platforms encourage and facilitate", she added.

Emulating X

Meta's current third-party fact checking program, introduced in 2016, refers posts that appear to be false or misleading to independent organisations to assess their credibility.

Posts flagged as inaccurate by third-party experts could display labels offering viewers more information on why, and be moved lower in users' feeds.

The move to a community notes system will be phased in "in the US first" over the coming months, Meta says. It has not spelt out when or if it will be introduced elsewhere.

ADVERTISEMENT

The system - which the tech giant says it has seen "work on X" - involves people of different viewpoints agreeing on notes which add context or clarifications to controversial posts.

Meta's blog post said it would also "undo the mission creep" of rules and policies -highlighting removal of restrictions on subjects including "immigration, gender and gender identity" - saying these have stemmed political discussion and debate.

"We're getting rid of a number of restrictions on topics like immigration, gender identity and gender that are the subject of frequent political discourse and debate," it says.

"It's not right that things can be said on TV or the floor of Congress, but not on our platforms".

'A radical swing'

The changes come as technology firms and their executives prepare for President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration on 20 January.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump has previously been a vocal critic of Meta and its approach to content moderation, calling Facebook "an enemy of the people" in March 2024.

But relations between the two men have since improved - Mr Zuckerberg dined at Trump's Florida estate in Mar-a-Lago in November.

Meta has also donated $1m to an inauguration fund for Trump.

"The recent elections also feel like a cultural tipping point towards, once again, prioritising free speech," said Mr Zuckerberg in Tuesday's video.

Mr Kaplan replacing Sir Nick Clegg - a former Liberal Democrat deputy prime minister - as the company's president of global affairs has also been interpreted by many analysts as a signal of the firm's shifting approach to moderation and its changing political priorities.

Kate Klonick, associate professor of law at St John's University Law School, said the changes reflected a trend "that has seemed inevitable over the last few years, especially since Musk's takeover of X".

ADVERTISEMENT

"The private governance of speech on these platforms has increasingly become a point of politics," she told BBC News.

Where companies have previously faced pressure to build trust and safety mechanisms to deal with issues like harassment, hate speech, and disinformation, a "radical swing back in the opposite direction" is now underway, she added.

Latest Stories

  • Is two-tier Test system 'greedy' or will it help cricket survive?

    After a report by the Melbourne Age suggests that plans for a two-tier World Test Championship would be discussed later this month, BBC Sport looks at the reaction so far.

  • Jimmy Carter will be honored in Washington, a city where he remained an outsider

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Nearly 44 years after Jimmy Carter left the nation's capital in humbling defeat, the 39th president returns to Washington for three days of state funeral rites starting on Tuesday.

  • Attack not defence the problem for Lopetegui...

    Julen Lopetegui's position as West Ham boss is under increasing scrutiny, but if the Spaniard is to go, it will not be because the Hammers' defence became terrible under him. In fact, it would more likely be because he did not improve the terrible defence he inherited in the first place. West Ham had the worst defence outside of the promoted sides last season - and they have the worst defence outside of the promoted sides this season too.

  • What European places can Scottish clubs earn this season?

    As the Scottish Premiership enters its second half, BBC Sport Scotland details what European places for next season are up for grabs.

  • Trump responds to Trudeau's resignation with dig about Canada being 51st state

    WASHINGTON — President-elect Donald Trump said Monday that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is resigning because he knows the United States will not put up with trade deficits with Canada.

  • B.C. winery fined $118K and permanently banned from temporary foreign worker program

    A winery in B.C.'s Okanagan has been permanently banned from hiring temporary foreign workers and fined $118,000, according to the federal government.According to a notification on the government's website, Toor Vineyards did not provide a federal inspector with the documents they asked for and did not "put in enough effort" to ensure the workplace was free of physical, sexual, psychological or financial abuse.The notification also says the pay or working conditions did not match what was listed

  • CNN Host Confronts MAGA Panelist During Trump Discussion: ‘Zip It!’

    CNN anchor Kate Bolduan told conservative network contributor Scott Jennings to “zip it” Monday during a discussion about the reasons American voters came out in droves to support Donald Trump’s reelection. After Jennings and another guest, Bakari Sellers, started talking about inflation, Bolduan told them both, “Stop, let’s move on.” The two kept talking, prompting the News Central anchor to tell Jennings, “Zip it.”

  • Elon Musk Cusses Out Student Who Called Him a Fake News Machine

    Elon Musk launched into a foul-mouthed X tirade directed at a student who called him out for allegedly spreading disinformation. “Elon Musk is rapidly becoming the largest spreader of disinformation in human history, hijacking political debates in the process,” wrote Joni Askola, a Finnish graduate student and activist for defense of Ukraine. “The EU must take action!” “F u retard,” came Musk’s response, containing a slur used against people who have mental disabilities. He then replied saying “

  • ‘This Is Sickening’: Trump Slammed for Jan. 6 Take at Secret Mar-a-Lago Bash

    Hosts of MSNBC’s The Weekend were unable to contain their fury over Donald Trump reportedly celebrating efforts to overturn the 2020 election at a secretive party on Saturday night. The bash, held at Mar-a-Lago without prior advertisement or invitations sent out to the press, featured the Republican president-elect praising attorney John Eastman’s role in pressuring then-Vice President Mike Pence not to certify the results of the presidential vote four years ago, NBC News reported. Against a bac

  • Judge finds Giuliani in civil contempt in 2020 election workers' case

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -A judge on Monday found Rudy Giuliani to be in civil contempt of court in a case brought by two Georgia election workers that the former New York City Mayor falsely accused of trying to help steal the 2020 U.S. presidential election for Democrat Joe Biden. U.S. District Judge Lewis Liman in Manhattan said Giuliani had not complied with requests from the election workers, Ruby Freeman and her daughter Wandrea Moss, for information that could help them determine which of his assets may be turned over to pay off the defamation judgment. "The fact that he is a busy person who in the past relied on others is not an excuse for noncompliance," Liman said.

  • Donald Trump Jr. arrives in Greenland after his father said the U.S. should own the Danish territory

    The eldest son of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump arrived in Greenland on Tuesday for a private visit that has heightened speculation that the incoming U.S. administration could seek to take control of the Danish territory.

  • Canadian Lawmaker Blasts 'Loser' Kevin O'Leary For Marching In Mar-A-Lago 'Grifters Parade'

    Charlie Angus, a member of Canada's Parliament, ripped O'Leary for claiming that he could help cut a deal for an "economic union" between the U.S. and its northern neighbor.

  • Trump Struggles to Recruit After Using MAGA Loyalty Tests to Vet Candidates

    Loyalty tests and party infighting have Donald Trump falling short of his transition team’s goal of bringing on up to 2,000 political appointees on Day One of his administration. Sources told CBS News that, despite the president-elect’s plan to send out several offer letters to potential staffers Monday, Trump’s is struggling to fill open positions quickly. Trump transition spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt told the network, however, “President Trump picked a brilliant Cabinet in record and historic

  • Mexico drops migrants in troubled resort as it disperses them far from US border

    ACAPULCO, Mexico (AP) — About 100 migrants from various countries wandered directionless and disoriented through the streets of the troubled Pacific coast resort of Acapulco.

  • Steve Bannon Hurls More Bombs at MAGA as He Re-Ups Civil War

    Steve Bannon isn’t letting the MAGA civil war fade away in 2025. The bombastic conservative podcaster took personal shots at the newly re-elected House Speaker Mike Johnson on his show Monday and asserted he now views “scam” H1-B visas as another form of illegal immigration. Those topics dominated right-wing circles early last week, but Bannon made clear he’s not ready for the so-called MAGA civil war to subside just yet.

  • Harris Sends a Message to America as She Certifies Her Own Election Defeat to Trump

    Vice President Kamala Harris shared a message to the nation Monday as she prepared to preside over a joint session of Congress to certify her defeat to Donald Trump in the 2024 election. “The peaceful transfer of power is one of the most fundamental principles of American democracy,” Harris says in the video address. “As much as any other principle, it is what distinguishes our system of government from monarchy or tyranny.” “Today at the United States Capitol, I will perform my constitutional d

  • Jimmy Kimmel Viciously Burns Eric Trump Over His Dad's 'Heartfelt' Birthday Post

    Eric Trump's birthday happens to fall on Jan. 6.

  • MAGA Official Finally Agrees to Lower Flags for Jimmy Carter After Dem Backlash

    Democrats on New York’s Long Island cried foul over the weekend after a Donald Trump-supporting county executive did not lower his jurisdiction’s flags to half-staff in honor of the late President Jimmy Carter, who died last Sunday at the age of 100. Nassau County executive Bruce Blakeman seemingly relented and released a statement Sunday saying that he would allow flags to be lowered for just three days—a significantly shorter period of time than most other municipalities in New York State and

  • Ukraine says Russia just lost a battalion. Retired US colonel explains what impact that may have

    Retired Air Force Col. Cedric Leighton talks with CNN’s Jessica Dean about the war between Russia and Ukraine, and how the incoming Trump administration may try to end the conflict.

  • China fires shot across Trump’s bow with defense sanctions

    China’s decision this week to slap several major U.S. defense firms with penalizing trade measures is being viewed as a “shot across the bow” ahead of President-elect Trump’s inauguration. The move — targeting defense contractors Raytheon, Boeing, General Dynamics and Lockheed Martin — adds to U.S.-China tensions heading into Trump’s second term, though experts say…