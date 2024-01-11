Metal band Jameson Raid backs Walsall Town Hall revamp plans

A Birmingham heavy metal band has backed calls to revamp a venue and bring back live music there.

Jameson Raid frontman Terry Dark said the group, now based in Europe, would happily come back to the West Midlands to play another gig at Walsall Town Hall should the opportunity arise.

Stars including Slade and The Who have played at the venue that was designated a Grade II listed building in 1986.

Walsall Council said it would give more information when available.

Jameson Raid formed in the mid-1970s before splitting up in 1983. They reformed in 2008 and continue to perform.

Councillor Pete Smith raised the issue of potential investment into the Leicester Street building at a meeting on Monday, having previously called for more showpiece events to be held there.

In November, the authority said it proposed to seek advice from "external consultants" to understand the scope of facilities needed and the likely opportunities for larger events and "revenue generation" to assess the site's viability as a venue.

The councillor revealed the band's frontman sent an email, stating he was fascinated to read Mr Smith had suggested renovations.

Mr Dark's email stated: "'With Jameson Raid, I was lucky enough to appear there on several occasions so I think it's a great idea.

"'If it should come to pass, I'll certainly bring Jameson Raid to help with the celebrations'."

Mr Smith asked if there was anything further he could tell Mr Dark and the Walsall community which had been asking about investment into the site.

Portfolio holder for internal services Ken Ferguson said the authority would provide updates with more detailed information when he had it.

Others stars who have performed at Walsall Town Hall, which opened in 1903, include Robert Plant, Black Sabbath and Reverend and the Makers.

