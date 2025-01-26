Meta's chief AI scientist says DeepSeek's success shows that 'open source models are surpassing proprietary ones'

Katie Balevic,Lakshmi Varanasi
Updated ·3 min read

  • DeepSeek, an open-source Chinese AI company, has riled Silicon Valley with its rapid rise.

  • Meta's chief AI scientist said DeepSeek has benefited from the open-source community.

  • Meta's AI program has remained open-source, while OpenAI has shifted to closed-source.

Silicon Valley was on edge this week after DeepSeek, a Chinese AI company, released its R1 model. In third-party benchmarks, it outperformed leading American AI companies like OpenAI, Meta, and Anthropic.

For Meta's chief AI scientist, Yann LeCun, the biggest takeaway from DeepSeek's success was not the heightened threat posed by Chinese competition but the value of keeping AI models open source so that anyone can benefit.

It's not that China's AI is "surpassing the US," but rather that "open source models are surpassing proprietary ones," LeCun said in a post on Threads.

ADVERTISEMENT

DeepSeek's R1 is itself open source, as is Meta's Llama. OpenAI, which was originally founded as an open-source AI company with a mission to create technology that benefits all of humanity, has on the other hand more recently shifted to closed-source.

LeCun said DeepSeek has "profited from open research and open source."

"They came up with new ideas and built them on top of other people's work. Because their work is published and open source, everyone can profit from it," LeCun said. "That is the power of open research and open source."

When DeepSeek unveiled R1 on January 20, which it said "demonstrates remarkable reasoning capabilities," the company said it was "pushing the boundaries" of open-source AI.

The announcement took Silicon Valley by surprise and was easily the most talked-about development in the tech industry during a week that included the World Economic Forum, TikTok uncertainty, and President Donald Trump's busy first few days in office.

ADVERTISEMENT

Days after DeepSeek's announcement, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said Meta planned to spend over $60 billion in 2025 as it doubles down on AI. Zuckerberg has been an outspoken advocate of open-source models.

"Part of my goal for the next 10-15 years, the next generation of platforms, is to build the next generation of open platforms and have the open platforms win," he said in September. "I think that's going to lead to a much more vibrant tech industry."

Those who support open source say it allows technology to develop rapidly and democratically since anyone can modify and redistribute the code. On the other hand, advocates for closed-source models argue that they are more secure because the code is kept private.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said the closed-source approach offers his company "an easier way to hit the safety threshold" in an AMA on Reddit last November. He added, however, that he "would like us to open source more stuff in the future."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Latest Stories

  • The U.S. just pledged hundreds of billions to protect its AI leadership. A Chinese startup with a ‘joke of a budget’ may have already undercut those hopes

    Hangzhou-based DeepSeek has released several open-source AI models that match OpenAI’s performance—with more efficiency and at lower cost.

  • Wall Street banks prepare to sell up to $3 billion in X loans next week, sources say

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Wall Street banks are getting ready to sell up to $3 billion of debt holdings in X, the social-media platform controlled by Elon Musk, two people with knowledge of the matter said on Friday. Morgan Stanley bankers have contacted investors ahead of a planned sale next week, the sources said. Banks expect to get 90 to 95 cents on the dollar, according to the Wall Street Journal, which first reported preparations for the sale.

  • Wall Street banks plan sale of X debt at a discount

    Bankers are reportedly gearing up to offload debt used to fund Elon Musk’s social network, for which he paid $44 million in 2022 including $13 billion in financing. Morgan Stanley is leading the charge, hoping to sell senior debt at between 90 and 95 cents on the dollar, reports the WSJ.

  • Cloudflare, Inc. (NET): TD Cowen Raises Price Target to $130 on AI Growth and Enterprise Expansion

    We recently compiled a list of the 10 Important AI News on Investor Radars. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) stands against the other AI stocks. The Stakes of AI Infrastructure and Competition in 2025 In an interview at CNBC’s ‘Squawk Box,’ Alexandr Wang, founder, and CEO […]

  • Scientists Found a Strange Life Form Caught in an Evolutionary Time Loop

    “This study is a total game changer.”

  • This ‘Artificial Sun’ Just Smashed Its Own Nuclear Fusion Record.

    The EAST reactor successfully contained plasma for over 17 minutes—more than double its previous time.

  • Fossil reveals Cretaceous drama of a croc attack on a flying reptile

    About 76 million years ago, a juvenile of one of the largest flying creatures in Earth's history, called Cryodrakon boreas, walked along a riverbank on a lush coastal plain and lowered its toothless beak to take a drink, unaware of danger lurking at the water's edge. Suddenly, a large croc surged out of the water in an ambush and sank its teeth into the Cryodrakon's neck. That was life - and death - in the Cretaceous Period in the Canadian province of Alberta.

  • Scientists Are Racing to Unearth the Secrets of an Ancient Underwater World

    Scientists race against time and rising tides to study prehistoric settlements now submerged by the North and Baltic seas, before wind farms alter the landscape

  • Could a meteorite hit you? How often they fall to Earth, according to experts

    One Alabama woman was rudely awoken from a nap in 1954 when a meteorite came through her roof and hit her, leaving a big bruise.

  • SpaceX launches Starlink satellites into space on 11th 2025 mission

    SpaceX launched a new round of Starlink satellites into lower Earth orbit on its 11th launch of 2025, setting it on pace to break another one-year launch record.

  • What Jennifer Aniston Says About Obama Affair Rumors

    A wild story that Barack Obama is romantically involved with actress Jennifer Aniston has resurfaced amid growing rumors that the former president and his wife Michelle were headed for divorce. The Obama split rumors intensified after Michelle let her husband fly solo at two major presidential events: Jimmy Carter’s funeral, and Donald Trump’s inauguration. On Jimmy Kimmel in October, actress Aniston rejected the gossip after the late-night host handed her an In Touch magazine with a cover that

  • Bill Gates Reveals 'Miserable' Divorce from Ex-Wife Melinda 'Was the Mistake I Regret the Most'

    The former couple split in 2021, and Melinda exited their shared foundation in 2024

  • Mexico refuses US military flight deporting migrants, sources say

    WASHINGTON/MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexico has refused a request from President Donald Trump's administration to allow a U.S. military aircraft deporting migrants to land in the country, a U.S. official and a Mexican official told Reuters. U.S. military aircraft carried out two similar flights, each with about 80 migrants, to Guatemala on Friday. The government was not able to move ahead with a plan to have a C-17 transport aircraft land in Mexico, however, after the country denied permission.

  • Trump Fires Government Watchdogs in ‘Illegal’ Midnight Massacre

    President Donald Trump fired at least 15 government watchdogs in a Friday night bloodbath, marking his latest act in brazen defiance of the country’s norms and laws, according to multiple reports. The move appears to violate federal law, which requires at least 30 days notice to Congress before terminating an inspector general, as the watchdogs are officially known. However, Politico’s top legal reporter, Kyle Cheney, suggested on X that the White House is likely to argue that the violated provi

  • "Heartbroken" Kate Middleton Might Break Royal Tradition Over Prince George's Future

    Kate Middleton is poised to break royal tradition when it comes to Prince George's future, is "heartbroken" at prospect of him attending Eton.

  • U.K. Magazine Expertly Trolls Donald Trump With Front Page ‘Apology’ For The Ages

    Private Eye apologized “unreservedly” for its previous critical coverage of the president. But then came an utterly brutal twist.

  • China tells Rubio to behave himself in veiled warning

    China's veteran foreign minister has issued a veiled warning to America's new secretary of state: Behave yourself. Foreign Minister Wang Yi conveyed the message in a phone call Friday, their first conversation since Marco Rubio's confirmation as President Donald Trump's top diplomat four days earlier. “I hope you will act accordingly,” Wang told Rubio, according to a Foreign Ministry statement, employing a Chinese phrase typically used by a teacher or a boss warning a student or employee to behave and be responsible for their actions.

  • Former Bruins Star Traded In Massive Blockbuster

    This former Bruins star is on the move.

  • In Leaked Email, Elon Musk Admits Defeat on Twitter

    Banks, who loaned multi-hyphenate billionaire Elon Musk a stunning $13 billion for his ill-advised $44 billion acquisition of Twitter in late 2022, are getting ready to offload billions of debt they accrued as a result, the Wall Street Journal reports. Banks are hoping to minimize the hurt as they sell off the debt, a massive scar haunting the mercurial CEO's disastrous social media platform shopping spree. And after a chaotic couple of years, and Musk seemingly doing his best to wipe out what w

  • James Carville Says Better to Let Trump ‘Punch Himself Out’

    Former strategist James Carville has urged the Democratic Party to be patient and bide their time following President Donald Trump’s flurry of executive orders in his first week back at the White House. Speaking with MSNBC’s The Beat on Friday, Carville told anchor Katie Phang that the Republican president’s opponents ought to let him “punch himself out” before weighing how best to approach containing some of the fallout of his “America First” agenda. As Phang put it to Carville, “On a fascism s