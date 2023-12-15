Meteor Blazes Across Puerto Rico Sky as Geminid Showers Reach Peak

A stargazer in Puerto Rico captured a blazing meteor streak across the night sky on December 14, as the Geminid meteor shower reached its peak viewing time.

This footage was filmed by Frankie Lucena, who said he captured it from Cabo Rojo, a town on the southwest coast of Puerto Rico, on Thursday.

According to NASA, Geminid meteor showers are considered “one of the best and most reliable annual meteor showers.” Credit: Frankie Lucena via Storyful