Meteor shower stuns stargazers in the south

Charlotte Andrews - BBC News
·1 min read

People across the south have been looking to the skies, hoping to catch a glimpse of shooting stars.

The annual Perseid meteor shower sees fragments from Comet Swift-Tuttle burn up upon entering the Earth's atmosphere.

Astronomers had predicted a peak on 11 and 12 August this year.

Data suggests the best viewing time for stargazers on Monday evening will be the first half of the night, when skies are at their clearest.

