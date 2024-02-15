Metis set to celebrate

An invitation to a Metis Kitchen Table Dance was offered to town council on February 7 by Louise Allchurch, a member of the Local Metis 888.

Allchurch told council that a kitchen table is a tradition for the Metis as the kitchen table is the centre of the home. Friends and families would gather at the table to celebrate, grieve, problem-solve, or just enjoy some time with those they care about.

“I believe most of your ancestors did the same,” said Allchurch.

Wendy Snow, the interim president of the Metis Local 888, said the kitchen party is being held as a fundraiser for the group on February 17.

“We want to be more present in the community,” said Snow.

“We want to be able to put on events for our community,” says Snow. “Not just for the Metis community, but the community at large.”

Typically, much of the funding for the local comes from the Metis Nation of Alberta. However, in 2023 the MNA held a general election to form their first Otipemisiwak Métis Government, after the ratification of their constitution, and the MNA has been in a transition period.

Snow says eventually the Metis Local 888 will be known as Metis District 8 and there will continue to be funding as before. But in the meantime, there is a period where funds aren’t as available as they normally are.

“Because they are in transition, there’s not really any funds to apply for,” sad Snow.

She says the MNA is currently in discussions with officials in Ottawa and at the local level they are not involved in a lot of the politics.

“In the meantime, because we want to put programs on, we are fundraising for ourselves,” said Snow.

She said there will be dinner and dancing at the Kitchen Table Dance. This event has been planned on short notice, so this year there will be a DJ for the dance.

“Next year we’re looking to be bigger and better,” said Snow. “Perhaps having fiddlers and having some jiggers come out and put on demonstrations, as well as having a dance.”

Snow said there is no goal for their fundraising, but the more money they raise, the more money they can invest into the community.

While tickets for the event are no longer available, Snow says anyone who is interested in donating can contact her at 780-234-4357 or by email at wendyrobinsnow@gmail.com.

Amanda Jeffery, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Drayton Valley and District Free Press