Metro council approves new contract for Louisville firefighters
Metro council approves new contract for Louisville firefighters
Metro council approves new contract for Louisville firefighters
(Bloomberg) -- A group of US House Republicans warned House Speaker Mike Johnson not to repeal the clean-energy tax credits in President Joe Biden’s signature climate law, warning such a move could upend private investment in the sector and snarl ongoing projects. Most Read from BloombergAfrica’s Richest City Needs $12 Billion to Fix InfrastructureNew York City’s Outdoor Dining Sheds Will Start DisappearingThe 5 Coastal States That Face the Most Devastating Flood RiskNew York City Paid $2 Millio
A woman died Thursday morning at Chicago O'Hare International Airport after getting caught in a baggage carousel, officials told ABC News. The woman, who has not yet been publicly identified, was 57, according to the Chicago Police Department. Emergency responders were called to Terminal 5 at about 7:45 a.m. Thursday following reports of a woman "pinned in machinery," the Chicago Fire Department said.
The Mexican president on Thursday rejected a request from Ukraine's government to arrest Vladimir Putin if the Russian leader defies an international arrest warrant and attends the inauguration of Mexico's next president in October. "We can't do that," President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador told reporters at a regular government press conference. Ukraine asked Mexico to arrest Putin if he attends the Oct. 1 swearing-in ceremony of President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum.
Special Counsel Jack Smith's office requested a delay Thursday in responding to a scheduling order from the judge overseeing former President Donald Trump's federal election subversion case, citing issues related to the Supreme Court's decision that granted presidents immunity from prosecution for certain acts taken while in office. In a joint status report filed Thursday evening, Smith's office said they continue "to assess the new precedent set forth last month" by the Supreme Court in tandem with "other Department of Justice components." "Although those consultations are well underway, the Government has not finalized its position on the most appropriate schedule for the parties to brief issues related to the decision," Smith's office said.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A moderate California Democratic state lawmaker announced Thursday that she is switching to the Republican Party while criticizing her former party's leadership and policies.
ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell has defeated U.S. Rep. Cori Bush in a Democratic primary in St. Louis, marking the second time this year that one of the party’s incumbents has been ousted in an expensive contest that reflected deep divisions over the war in Gaza.
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Gov. Laura Kelly and her allies have unseated a fellow Democrat who consistently voted against her in the Kansas Legislature, while GOP voters ousted a lawmaker many Republicans blamed for Kelly's narrow reelection two years ago.
Biden proposed three reforms for the high court: 18-year term limits, limiting presidential immunity and creating a code of conduct to be enforced by Congress.
Without another funding top-up to the Labour Market Transfer Agreement (LMTA) from the federal government, the province says it's been forced to put the Canada-Alberta job grant program on an indefinite hold.The program, backed by federal dollars, provides employers funding for two-thirds of employee training, predominantly in the trades, for costs such as educational materials, mandatory student fees and exam fees.Without the funding, the Alberta government says employees will be short roughly
Comoros President Azali Assoumani has granted sweeping new powers to his son, Nour El Fath, allowing him to intervene at all stages of government decision making, after putting him in charge of coordinating government affairs last month. Assoumani, 65, whose re-election in January was tainted by allegations of voter fraud, has been accused by opponents in the Indian Ocean nation of preparing his son to replace him when his term ends in 2029. El Fath did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Ricky Jones, a borough councillor in Dartford, Kent, is thought to have made the call at a demonstration on Wednesday evening.
The image was faked to look like it had come from the Daily Telegraph website.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker called Wednesday for the resignation of the sheriff whose deputy fatally wounded Sonya Massey in her home last month after the Black woman called 911 for help.
Media regulator Ofcom has received more than 8,000 complaints after Home Secretary Yvette Cooper was interviewed by her husband Ed Balls live on TV. Balls, a former Labour cabinet minister and regular presenter on ITV's Good Morning Britain, questioned his wife about the riots gripping the UK on Monday's edition of the programme. On Wednesday, Ofcom said there were 8,201 complaints related to the segment.
“When we lie down at night and we close our eyes, we wonder if a man will be standing by our bed with an AK-47 to kidnap us?”
Ex-speaker remains a Democratic power player despite leaving her official leadership role
A judge could Friday decide the fate of a close-knit North Sacramento homeless encampment.
A broad coalition led by Ontario mayors is calling on the provincial and federal governments to devote more resources to tackling a surge in homelessness and addictions in communities across the province."Ontario municipalities are struggling. We are struggling with an issue that we can't solve on our own," Burlington Mayor Marianne Meed Ward said at a news conference Thursday. Ward is chair of Ontario's Big City Mayors (OBCM), a group that represents 29 of the province's largest municipalities.
The Secret Service’s handling of the near assassination of former President Trump is a sign of problems, Mark Everson writes in a guest commentary.
The Nobel laureate, 84, was chosen by student protest leaders after Sheikh Hasina fled the country.