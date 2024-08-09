Metro council approves new contract for Louisville firefighters

ABC News

Special Counsel Jack Smith's office requested a delay Thursday in responding to a scheduling order from the judge overseeing former President Donald Trump's federal election subversion case, citing issues related to the Supreme Court's decision that granted presidents immunity from prosecution for certain acts taken while in office. In a joint status report filed Thursday evening, Smith's office said they continue "to assess the new precedent set forth last month" by the Supreme Court in tandem with "other Department of Justice components." "Although those consultations are well underway, the Government has not finalized its position on the most appropriate schedule for the parties to brief issues related to the decision," Smith's office said.