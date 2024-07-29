Metro Detroit blind skateboarder invited to test Olympic course in Paris
Athletes from across the world are flocking to Paris for the 2024 Summer Olympics Games. It’s the second time skateboarding will be included in the sporting events. One of those athletes calls Metro Detroit home. Nick Mullins is an adaptive skateboarder. He was invited to test the skateboard course in a demonstration skate. Grind rails, ramps, and stair aren’t the only obstacles Nick deals with while skating, he’s also completely blind