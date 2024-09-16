How are metro Detroit parents coping with a rise in parental stress?
We're focusing on a growing concern for families across the nation – parental stress. The challenges that parents face could have an impact on both their well-being and kids' health. Parental stress, according to the U.S. Surgeon General, are being driven by factors such as the pandemic, economic pressures, and the ongoing demands of raising children. In fact, nearly 70% of parents have reported feeling overwhelmed, and many are struggling to find support.