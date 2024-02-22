Metro Detroit Weather: Another mild day ahead
Clouds will build this afternoon before clearing up later tonight. It gets much cooler by the weekend as the 30s return.
Donald Trump has been masterful in converting his numerous legal problems into opportunities for campaigning and fundraising.
Daytime TV personality Wendy Williams has been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, as well as the language disorder aphasia. The news was announced Thursday in a statement from Williams’ health care team, which you can read in full below. On behalf of Wendy Williams Hunter, her care team is sharing this very personal update with her …
‘I was willing to share a $10,000 tip, but was reciprocated with hate and rumours,’ wrote Linsey Boyd
The U.S. Treasury Department estimates the New Generation Jalisco Cartel is bringing in hundreds of million a year linked to timeshare fraud.
OTTAWA — Pushing a grocery cart up and down the aisles of Loblaws, Jagmeet Singh has to admit it's all a little bit awkward. After all, the NDP leader has lambasted the grocery giant and its former president Galen Weston Jr. — famous among Canadians for his 30-second COVID-era TV and radio ads — for "ripping people off." Today, however, Singh is just running errands. Well, mostly. He selects a loaf of sourdough bread and a bouquet of Valentine's Day flowers for his wife. In the dairy aisle, he e
Lila Moss is unrecognisable in Vogue Spain cover shoot modelling quirky looks including a see-through top, frilly knickers, lace bonnet and polka dot tights.
After the credibility of House Republicans’ much-hyped FBI informant for their impeachment of President Joe Biden fell to pieces last week, House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY) dared to claim Wednesday that the person actually “wasn’t an important part of this investigation.”On Newsmax, Comer tried to downplay the significance of Alexander Smirnov, who the Justice Department charged last week for lying to the FBI when he asserted that Biden received a $5 million bribe from a Ukr
The star flew to Seoul, South Korea for a 'Dune: Part Two' press conference and wore a zipped-down nude leather jumpsuit by local designer Juun.j.
Species was found during filming for National Geographic’s Disney+ series Pole to Pole with Will Smith
President Biden is committed to his reelection bid and is unlikely to exit the race. But speculation about whether he'll bow out continues to swirl.
Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyFormer President Donald J. Trump just can’t shake Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg off him. While Trump is on the verge of successfully delaying his federal criminal prosecutions until well into the red zone of the 2024 election, or even after the election, the New York state election interference trial is now scheduled to start on March 25. The case is a strong one and will have excellent jury appeal—especially to a jury drawn
But guest host Desi Lydic had a damning reason for liking the former president’s new merchandise.
CNNCNN made House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) squirm on Wednesday when a star correspondent confronted him for previously touting the discredited Biden bribery claims made up by indicted FBI informant Alexander Smirnov.Jordan, who has been spearheading the GOP’s impeachment inquiry against President Joe Biden, said just last month that Smirnov’s assertion that the president received a $5 million bribe from a Ukrainian oligarch was the “most corroborating evidence” Republicans
A pro-Kremlin Russian military blogger, Andrey Morozov, has reportedly died just days after he reported that Russia had suffered massive losses during its assault on the Ukrainian town of Avdiivka.
Bonus points for the perfect red lip.
Fox News co-host Jessica Tarlov mocked House Republicans on Wednesday for their pursuit of impeachment charges against President Biden. “This is the path that they’ve chosen to take, and honestly I’m surprised that they have this high of a threshold for humiliation,” Tarlov said during an appearance on the network. “Every witness they have called…
Don’t forget the digital camera!
Two young kids were playing in the sand at Lauderdale-by-the-Sea when the hole they were digging collapsed on them. The girl later died.
A cache of over 570 Chinese hacking documents was posted to GitHub last week. Cybersecurity experts say the files look authentic.
After calling late Sen. John McCain a "loser," Kari Lake wrote on X that she values Meghan McCain's family.