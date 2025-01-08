Metro Detroit Weather: Cold continues with snow possible Friday
Bitterly cold temperatures continue with highs only in the 20s and lows teens. Some light lake effect snow showers are possible today with better chance Friday.
A fast-moving brush fire that erupted Tuesday in Los Angeles threatened homes and sent thousands of residents fleeing, prompting city and state officials to declare a state of emergency. Meanwhile, a second rapidly spreading blaze broke out several hours later, spurring more evacuations, as dangerous winds continued to sweep Southern California late into the evening. The Pacific Palisades fire, which had grown to nearly 3,000 acres by 6:30 p.m. local time, was first reported before 11 a.m. and quickly prompted thousands of evacuations across the region and into Malibu.
The extreme weather is being caused by the polar vortex, an area of cold air that circulates around the Arctic.
Canada faces another temperature divide as Arctic air is pushed out of the Prairies and into Ontario by Tuesday. Consequently, a warm-up is in store for the Prairies and Northern Canada, putting some areas in line to sit 15-20 degrees above normal
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A wildfire whipped up by extreme winds swept through a Los Angeles hillside dotted with celebrity residences Tuesday, burning homes in Pacific Palisades and prompting evacuation orders for tens of thousands. In the frantic haste to get to safety, roadways were clogged and scores of people abandoned their vehicles and fled on foot, some toting suitcases.
The Ford government is set to offer rebates for home renovations and new appliances to improve energy efficiency in Ontario homes. As CBC’s Lane Harrison explains, this is part of a new home renovation savings program.
Invasive plant species cost the global economy billions of dollars. In Kenya, water hyacinth may have finally met its match.
New evidence that low levels of atmospheric CO2 led to the longest ice age in Earth’s history.
A breathtaking sight greeted Monday drivers in B.C.'s Lower Mainland. Get the science behind this mysterious fog tower
Aerial footage shows some of the destruction in the wake of a deadly earthquake that struck in Tibet, northeast of Mount Everest, on Tuesday, January 7.The Chinese military released video showing multiple damaged buildings in an area they said was near the epicenter.Chinese media said at least 95 people were killed, and 130 others injured.The United States Geological Survey said the quake had a 7.1 magnitude, while the China Earthquake Networks Center measured it as 6.8. Credit: PLA via Storyful
Residents in the Pacific Palisades neighbourhood, home to numerous A-list celebrities, were told ‘don’t wait, evacuate’.
A brush fire has spread to nearly 3,000 acres in Los Angeles. The flames are being fueled by a severe wind storm across Southern California.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Santa Ana winds are common in Southern California during cooler months. Here’s a look at the often-fierce winds that topple power lines and trees and can turn a spark into a raging wildfire:
With one storm safely out to sea, attention turns to the next system that's forecast to spread a wintry mess from Texas to the East Coast this week.
Typically, storms move west to east, but the opposite will ring true for Quebec and Atlantic Canada this week. As a result, some locales could see 30-40 cm of snowfall.
Police urge drivers not to travel unless absolutely essential due to snow and ice.
An animal rehabilitation centre on Nova Scotia's Eastern Shore is looking forward to the opportunity to rehabilitate orphaned black bear cubs as the Department of Natural Resources readies to issue required permits as early as this spring."It's very exciting for us to think that we're that close finally," said Hope Swinimer, founder of Hope for Wildlife in Seaforth, N.S."The message it sends, that our government is saying, hey, it is important that we do help, that these animals aren't destroyed
Sunday was the UK’s coldest night of the winter so far, with a temperature of minus 13.3C recorded in Loch Glascarnoch in the Highlands.
The N.W.T. Department of Environment and Climate Change (ECC) says it received multiple calls this past weekend about a wolf spotted in Yellowknife. It also says those calls have stopped since officials scared a wolf away on Sunday afternoon. A wolf was reported in the Northlands area as well as around Range Lake North School over the weekend.Then on Sunday afternoon environment officers responded to sightings of a wolf near Great Slave Lake's Back Bay.Julian Sabourin, a renewable resource offic
Frigid air that normally stays trapped in the Arctic has escaped, plunging deep into the United States for an extended visit that is expected to provoke teeth-chattering but not be record-shattering.
Freezing conditions and snowfall as high as 18 inches have hit parts of the US.