Metro Detroit Weather: Cold continues with snow possible Friday

CBC

An animal rehabilitation centre on Nova Scotia's Eastern Shore is looking forward to the opportunity to rehabilitate orphaned black bear cubs as the Department of Natural Resources readies to issue required permits as early as this spring."It's very exciting for us to think that we're that close finally," said Hope Swinimer, founder of Hope for Wildlife in Seaforth, N.S."The message it sends, that our government is saying, hey, it is important that we do help, that these animals aren't destroyed