Metro Detroit Weather: Cold morning with mild days

Quiet and seasonable weather continues through the rest of the week. Expect plenty of sunshine each day with highs in the mid 60s after chilly starts in the 40s & 30s. Our next chance for rain will be Friday night with a cold front. A better chance for rain moves in Sunday. Today: Mostly sunny. Slight chance for a shower north of I-69. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Winds: NW 5-15 mph. Tonight: Mostly clear with lows in the low 40 with some areas in the upper 30s. Patchy frost is possible. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.