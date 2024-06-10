Metro Detroit Weather: Cool start to the week, but a big warm up is coming

Associated Press

The weeklong heat wave that baked most of the U.S. Southwest in temperatures well into triple digits is on its last legs, but forecasters are still urging people to be cautious as there will be little relief from the warm weather until monsoon thunderstorms begin to kick in, likely in July. A slight easing of temperatures is expected through the weekend, with Phoenix and Las Vegas falling short of besting any new records. It was a record-high 110 degrees Fahrenheit (43.3 degrees Celsius) in Las Vegas on Friday, 113 F (45 C) in Phoenix and 100 F (37.8 C) in Albuquerque.