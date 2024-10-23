Metro Detroit Weather: Cooling off on Thursday
Temps will drop on Thursday into the 50s as fall-like temperatures return. We'll drop into the 30s tonight and stay in the 40s for lows over the next couple of days.
BRADENTON BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The start of “snowbird” season in Florida is only weeks away, but many Florida Gulf Coast beaches, regularly voted some of the best in the United States, are closed to the public because of the devastation from Hurricane Milton two weeks ago.
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hurricane Kristy strengthened into a Category 2 storm in the Pacific Ocean on Wednesday and was expected to remain away from land as it quickly grows more powerful, forecasters said.
The Atlantic appears clear at the moment, but forecasters say the makings of the next storm could already be brewing.
An abrupt pattern change yielded Alberta's first significant snowfall of the season on Monday, resulting in slick road conditions and difficult travel in many locales
Hurricane Oscar made landfall in Cuba as a Category 1 storm on Sunday, Oct. 20, but has since been downgraded to tropical storm status
Nearly two weeks after Hurricane Milton, Laurie Burgess’ home is still surrounded by water— and to put it simply, it’s gross.
Some lady beetles bite, others don't. Here's how to tell the difference.
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Tropical Storm Oscar disintegrated Tuesday as it headed toward the Bahamas after making landfall in Cuba as a Category 1 hurricane, killing at least seven people and unleashing heavy rains on an island also hit by an unrelated massive power outage.
Oscar leftovers will be infiltrating Atlantic Canada by Thursday afternoon, resulting in soaking rains and blustery wind gusts. Some locales could see upwards of 100 mm of rain by Saturday
Helene, Milton and other storms this year offer proof that humans are making hurricanes worse, but not through the means spread by conspiracy theories.
TORONTO — Ontario's energy minister wants the province's electricity system to not just be able to meet an expected 75 per cent increase in demand, but to exceed it and be able to sell excess power to other jurisdictions, promising details in a forthcoming energy plan.
It's going to be a wild 24 hours on the western Prairies as an abrupt pattern change brings a sharp plunge in temperatures along with the first significant snowfall of the season
PHNOM TAMAO, Cambodia (AP) — A tiny snout poked out to widen the crack of the slowly shattering eggshell.
CALGARY — Two new compressed natural gas (CNG) fuelling stations have opened in Alberta to help heavy-haul trucks get off diesel and reduce their environmental footprint.
At least three deaths have been linked to torrential rain from an atmospheric river weather system that hammered British Columbia's south coast over the weekend.
At least two people have died and hundreds have been rescued in Roswell, New Mexico, after extreme overnight rainfall brought severe flooding, stranding motorists and sweeping away cars.
North Carolina's Biltmore Estate will soon reopen after being forced to close when floodwaters pushed by Hurricane Helene devastated the area.
Two Pacific lows combine to bring more rain and wind to B.C. starting Friday, but there are big differences from last weekend's dangerous atmospheric river
An Inuit-owned clean energy developer is reviving plans for hydro energy in Iqaluit, and it's found a potential site. Nunavut Nukkiksautiit Corporation (NNC) wants to explore the viability of the Kuugaluk River (McKeand River South), situated 60 kilometres northeast of Iqaluit. It held community consultations last year about 16 possible locations for clean energy, including hydro. The Kuugaluk site, director Heather Shilton said, came out on top, as there is little land, water and resource use i