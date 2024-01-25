Metro Detroit Weather: A Dense Fog Advisory until 11 am

The Canadian Press

TORONTO — Enbridge Gas is taking the Ontario Energy Board to court over a decision the utility said would increase costs for consumers, but which environmental groups have applauded as encouraging less reliance on natural gas. Enbridge has filed a notice of appeal in Ontario's Divisional Court asking the court to set aside four key parts of the late December OEB ruling that would see customers pay the total capital cost of a natural gas connection upfront instead of spread over 40 years. Energy