Metro Detroit Weather: Flood Watch in effect
Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are possible this morning with relatively warm temps in the low 70s. Remnants of Beryl will move in this evening through Wednesday afternoon, with the heaviest rain between midnight and 9 a.m. Wednesday. A widespread 1"-3" of rain is expected, with some locally heavier amounts West of Detroit, especially west of U.S. 23. Local and river flooding will be possible and impacts to the Wednesday morning commute are likely. Rain will taper down in the afternoon with highs in the mid 70s.