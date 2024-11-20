Metro Detroit Weather: A foggy start with rain returning this afternoon
Rain returns this afternoon with some snow possible tonight and Thursday. The farther west you are, the better chance for it to stick to the grass.
British scientists said the magnetic North Pole was moving rapidly toward Russia. Here's what that means.
An intense fall storm is set to impact the B.C. coast on Tuesday, anticipated to bring powerful waves, fierce wind gusts and heavy precipitation that all threaten disruptions to power and travel across the province
The swells generated by the next B.C. storm will propagate thousands of kilometres, reaching as far as Hawaii and the western beaches of Mexico’s Baja Peninsula. Talk about impact.
VANCOUVER — Environment Canada is warning that a "bomb cyclone" is expected to bring powerful winds to most of Vancouver Island and the B.C. coast, with hurricane-force gusts of 120 km/h predicted for some areas this week.
Dangerous winds are ongoing across Vancouver Island and the South Coast. Get the details with meteorologist Tyler Hamilton
A bunch of gophers helped restore the plant life around Mount St. Helens after a devastating eruption
A weather bomb, a rapidly intensifying storm, will provide the stage for what will become an exceptional snowfall event in B.C.'s alpine regions––even with the risk of thundersnow
Snowfall warnings issued for southern Alberta, with drivers urged to brace for difficult travel through Monday
Saskatchewan got hit with its first major snowstorm of the season Monday night, with much of the province remaining under a snowfall and winter storm warning Tuesday."Definitely a wintry scene to begin with today," said Dan Fulton, a meteorologist with Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC).Fulton said areas around Melfort, Humboldt and Nipawin were hit the hardest overnight, receiving about 15 centimetres of snow.He said those areas could expect to see more snow accumulate throughout the
A rare 9-foot oarfish dubbed the "doomsday fish," washed up in Encinitas, California, marking the third sighting of the species in the state this year. Oarfish, typically found deep in the ocean, are linked to earthquake myths but have no proven connection to seismic events.
CBC science specialist Darius Mahdavi breaks down the incoming windstorm that is forming off the west coast of Vancouver Island, with its effects set to be most severe on Tuesday night.
A rapidly intensifying low, also known as a weather bomb, will bring big waves, powerful winds, heavy snow, and rain to B.C. this week. Brace for outages and travel disruptions
An active pattern sets up over the country this week bringing three storms from coast to coast. Impacts range from strong wind gusts, to blizzard-like conditions, as well as days of dreary and never ending rain
A powerful storm is bearing down on the West Coast and bringing with it a scary-sounding weather term - bomb cyclone.
Gusty winds, rain, and even some wet snow. It's all on the table for parts of Ontario this week as the region falls back into a more typical November pattern
The first significant snowfall of the season in the Calgary area is causing accidents, delays, and at least one major pileup in the region.
Parts of Saskatchewan and Manitoba are facing a major wintry wallop, with drivers in the hardest-hit areas urged to postpone any non-essential travel through Wednesday
The rare November storm may end parts of Georgia and Alabama’s drought. Why isn’t it becoming a hurricane despite warm ocean waters?
The latest B.C. bomb cyclone will create additional disruptions on Wednesday as it continues to make its notable presence felt
The blanket of snow that Calgarians woke up to on Monday morning is continuing to impact evening commuters, with snowfall expected to continue overnight in some areas. Heather Pimiskern, a forecaster with Environment Canada, said the amount that accumulated in and around Calgary ranged from five centimetres in the city's northeast to 15 centimetres around the Diamond Valley area. With road conditions still spotty both in and outside of the city, the agency is warning drivers to prepare for quick