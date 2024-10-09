Metro Detroit Weather: Frost Advisory this morning for Lapeer

Frost Advisory in effect for Lapeer county until 9am. High pressure will keep the sunshine and near average of temperatures today and Thursday. Morning lows will be in the mid 30s to low 40s. Afternoon highs will be in the low to mid 60s. Temperatures jump Friday with highs peaking in the mid to upper 70s. A cold front will quickly arrive Friday night into Saturday morning, bringing cooler air and a few showers Saturday morning. High temperatures drop into the mid 60s Saturday. A storm system moves in Sunday bringing more showers across all of Metro Detroit. Highs peak in the low to mid 60s.