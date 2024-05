AccuWeather

For the last month Texas has led the country for preliminary tornado reports this year; this is typical due to its size. However, on May 13, Ohio took command of the second-place ranking and remains there, with 66 reports, nearly twice any surrounding state, and more than their number nine ranking of 53 tornadoes for the entire year of 2023. This year, and especially this month, an area from eastern Ohio through northern West Virginia and into Pittsburgh has seen an unusually high number of torn