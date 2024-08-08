Metro Detroit Weather: Humidity creeps up toda
Higher humidity today may spark an isolated shower in the afternoon or evening. Temperatures will be near to just below average with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s for several days.
One day after water spilled over and breached the landslide blocking the Chilcotin River, officials, First Nations and residents in the B.C. Interior are assessing the damage as the backed-up flow surges down the Fraser River. In an update Tuesday morning, the province said significant woody debris is flowing downstream along both rivers.At about 6:45 p.m. PT Monday, the leading edge of the flood had reached Big Bar on the Fraser River, about 70 kilometres downstream of the Chilcotin-Fraser conf
Max Paulhus says he could hear wood breaking and a roaring sound before an approaching surge of water raced down the Fraser River after breaking free from a landslide upstream.
A fire in the North Okanagan, the latest B.C. Wildfire Service (BCWS) designated wildfire of note, forced dozens to evacuate their homes Tuesday afternoon.The Hullcar Mountain wildfire near Vernon has doubled within the last 24 hours, from 3.3 square kilometres Tuesday afternoon to 6.7 square kilometres Wednesday morning. Tuesday evening, the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) issued an evacuation order for 17 properties on the east side of Salmon River Road and the west side of Deep Cree
Severe storms in Alberta on Monday brought large, damaging hail throughout the Calgary area.
While the weekend in Ontario will kick off on a more tropical note, people will also be getting an early taste of fall
Video footage captured by schoolteacher Erin Noonan shows the timber rattlesnakes wrestling with each other in the middle of the trail path.
Reaping and Sowing Imagine this dire scenario: the Atlantic Ocean's sea currents which bring warm water to Europe just collapses, making large swaths of the continent as cold as the Arctic Circle. A team of European scientists are warning in a new study in the journal Nature Communications that this collapse — along with the […]
There’s an invasive species of worm making itself known in Texas once again—the hammerhead flatworm.These worms are toxic, hard to kill.
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — An outburst of flooding from a lake dammed by Juneau’s Mendenhall Glacier damaged at least an estimated 100 homes in what has become a perennial hazard for nearby neighborhoods.
The City of Windsor will be tackling a population of wild parsnips later this month — an invasive species that's only becoming more prevalent in Ontario.The city says it will be using a herbicide along the Ganatchio Trail system in the Little River Corridor to control the plant species starting Aug. 12 and expects the work to wrap up by Aug. 23.The Invasive Species Centre provided grant money to the city to tackle its wild parsnip population. The grant will also allow the city to track the growt
Weather alerts up for severe storm potential, even a tornadic threat, in southwestern Ontario. Parts of GTA could get brief heavy rainfall. Meteorologist Nadine Powell has the details.
People in southern Alberta are mopping up after a destructive hail storm shattered windows, dented cars, ripped up siding in many houses, and even tore through a part of Calgary International Airport, startling travellers. Heather Yourex-West shows you how the chaos unfolded, and the damage it caused.
Here’s the latest on Tropical Storm Debby
TOKYO (AP) — A powerful earthquake struck off Japan's southern coast on Thursday, triggering a tsunami advisory. Residents were urged to stay away from the coastline, but there were no immediate reports of injuries or serious damage.
A mountain lion cub is being cared for by the Oakland Zoo veterinary hospital team after being rescued from a residential area in El Dorado County, California.
Two separate fires in the Penticton area, located in B.C.'s southern Interior, forced people from their homes Tuesday afternoon. Meanwhile, throughout the day, several communities in the province lifted evacuation orders for close to 200 properties, though the B.C. Wildfire Service (BCWS) has warned that wildfire risks remain.The Penticton Indian Band declared a local state of emergency Tuesday evening due to the 0.2-square-kilometre Lower Blue Mountain wildfire burning on the band's land.Chief
Tropical Storm Debby is drifting over the Atlantic. It will pick up moisture and strengthen a bit before pushing north back into the Carolinas. Flood watch is up for the Triad and Foothills through late Friday.
Flooding hit North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, on Tuesday, August 6, and rain and wind persisted on Wednesday, August 7, as Storm Debby passed through the region.Footage filmed by Christopher Pruitt shows cars driving through floodwaters in North Myrtle Beach on Tuesday and strong winds lashing the beach on Wednesday.Pruitt told Storyful that Wednesday was rainy but mainly windy, as the storm took a turn towards Charleston.“It isn’t heading directly towards us anymore,” Pruitt said.Debby had the power to bring
The tragic incident occurred during a free flight training session for a bird show
EDMONTON — Officials from Parks Canada say crews are making good progress on tackling the wildfire in Jasper National Park but expect some firefighting to continue into the fall.