Metro Detroit Weather: More rain with storms late
Rain could be heavy and widespread at times today. Plus thunderstorms are possible this evening and could be strong along and south of I-94. Sleet/snow is possible Wednesday and Thursday.
Plan ahead for multi-day travel disruptions as two storms threaten widespread rain, snow, and gusty winds across Ontario and Quebec this week
A complex setup for spring storms will result in numerous weather hazards in southern and eastern Ontario this week, including soaking rains, thunderstorms, heavy, wet snow and strong winds.
The periodical cicadas that are about to infest two parts of the United States aren't just plentiful, they're downright weird. These insects are the strongest urinators in the animal kingdom with flows that put humans and elephants to shame. They have pumps in their heads that pull moisture from the roots of trees, allowing them to feed for more than a decade underground. They are rescuers of caterpillars. And they are being ravaged by a sexually transmitted disease that turns them into zombies.
A period of snow is likely across portions of the Maritimes as a coastal storm winds across the region later this week
The critically endangered species has only been spotted a few times in more than seven decades, researchers said.
OTTAWA — The national price on pollution will rise by $15 per tonne today. Here's some questions answered about what this could mean for you. Who pays the carbon price? Canada has two different carbon pricing programs — one for big industry where companies pay the price on a share of their actual emissions, and a consumer carbon levy which is applied to fossil fuel purchases. The consumer levy affects individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, First Nations, as well as public-sector operati
Scientists discovered the colorful animal in a forest of Thailand.
What makes an animal "weird"? Maybe it looks different from other animals in its family, or has an uncanny resemblance to another creature in the animal kingdom they are not closely related to.
Crews from Penlee Lifeboat station managed to cut the mammal, known as Ivy, free.
OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says premiers would rather complain and "make political hay" out of his federal carbon pricing program than present an alternative to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Trudeau made the remarks after Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey wrote a letter urging him to convene an "emergency meeting of leaders" to discuss options. Furey is among seven provincial leaders who wanted Trudeau to forgo a planned $15-per-tonne increase in the federal consumer
HALIFAX — The minimum wage is going up today in all four Atlantic Canadian provinces. Newfoundland and Labrador is leading the way with a 60-cent increase, bringing its hourly rate to $15.60 — the highest minimum wage in the region. New Brunswick is increasing its rate by 55 cents an hour to $15.30. The hourly minimum wage is going up by 40 cents today in Prince Edward Island to $15.40 and then again on Oct.1, which will bring the Island's rate to $16. The smallest increase is in Nova Scotia, wh
The Cornwall zoo hopes homing the family will "help increase" the worldwide number of pied tamarins.
During a solar eclipse, when the sky goes dark and the temperature drops, some animals respond in odd ways. Scientists want your help in researching the phenomenon.
Trillions of cicadas are about to emerge in parts of the US in numbers not seen in decades and possibly centuries. People in the southeast of the US are set for a "sight to behold", experts say, as periodical cicadas - which usually surface every 13 years - will emerge coinciding with another brood which come out in a 17-year cycle this spring. The dual emergence of the periodical cicadas, who are infamous for how loud they can be, is a rare phenomenon and is estimated to have last happened 221 years ago in 1803, when Thomas Jefferson, one of America's founding fathers, was US president.
ZEBALLOS, B.C. — The latest advancements in identifying killer whales with the help of artificial intelligence are being put to use to help reunite an orphaned B.C. orca with its pod, but first it needs to leave the lagoon where its mother died. The B.C.-based whale research group Bay Cetology is offering access to its online AI-assisted photo database to local photographers and tour operators as part of efforts to track the whale's relatives, giving the calf a chance to connect with its pod. Ex
Meteorologist Taylor Cox shows temperatures in the 70s and 80s today then severe weather tomorrow.
The exhibition, which aims to change people's behaviour, can be seen at a Skegness nature reserve.
Fire fighters evacuated 15 residents from their homes in Edolo on April 1, after days of heavy rainfall across Northern Italy caused landslides and severe flooding.Floodwater and muddy debris streamed onto several key travel routes, including the SS39 highway and Brescia-Iseo-Edolo railway line, causing major disruption, local media Giornale di Brescia reported.Footage filmed by the Italian fire and rescue service, Vigili del Fuoco, on Monday shows overflowing waterways and muddy water streaming down stairs and a roadway in the town of Edolo. Credit: Vigili del Fuoco via Storyful
Nearly a dozen environmental groups are calling on the federal government to expand its review of Canada's forestry sector emissions, saying the current scope fails to address their concerns about underreporting. In an open letter, the groups say the federal government's review must consider how forestry emissions are estimated in the first place. The letter, signed by representatives from 11 environmental groups including Nature Canada, says the review's scope undermines its credibility. The le
Alberta's taste of spring weather could set records in some locales, but it won’t stick around, though, as a cold front will sweep away the warmth just as quickly as it arrived.