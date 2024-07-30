Metro Detroit Weather: More storms expected tonight
More showers and storms are expected tonight and Tuesday, especially through midday. Highs peak in the low to mid 80s with dew points near 70°.
More showers and storms are expected tonight and Tuesday, especially through midday. Highs peak in the low to mid 80s with dew points near 70°.
The fierce wildfire in the Canadian town of Jasper melted cars to the road and turned homes to ash.
Keep your eyes on the sky this week as meteor showers and auroras light up the night!
A slow-moving disturbance will usher in a very muggy air mass on Tuesday, increasing the threat of flooding. Get the details with meteorologist Tyler Hamilton.
Hundreds of British Columbians remain on evacuation order Monday morning as more than 360 wildfires burn throughout the province. They include all residents of the village of Slocan, a community of about 380 people in a part of southeastern B.C. where several out-of-control wildfires are burning, including two wildfires of note — fires that are highly visible or are threatening public safety.DriveBC says Highway 6 along Slocan Lake remains closed for a nearly 40-kilometre stretch from south of S
JASPER, ALTA. — Parks Canada officials and politicians angrily denied Monday that forest management policies in Jasper National Park contributed to a catastrophic wildfire that damaged one-third of the townsite.
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — More than 5,000 people isolated by flooding in northwestern North Korea were rescued by airlift and other evacuation work after heavy summer rains caused a river on the Chinese border to swell, state media reported Monday.
Despite the brief period of quiet after Hurricane Beryl, the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season is still expected to be extremely active.
Look out for a continuing risk for strong to severe thunderstorms through the overnight hours in southern Manitoba and northwestern Ontario
The fire in Jasper is still threatening the community, but a large contingent of fire fighters is doing what they can to gain the upper hand. Members of the media were taken on the first tour of the townsite inside Jasper National Park since it was ravaged by a wildfire, with the tour to give a closer look at the extent of the damage on Sunday afternoon. Jayme Doll reports.
Thousands of Taylor Swift fans have gotten free seats to her concerts in Munich on a grassy hill near the concert venue. The Swifties packed the Olympic Hill, or Olympiaberg, one of the highest elevations in the southern German city, for the second straight day Sunday. On Sunday, fans returned, once again packing the grassy hill with so many people that from a distance the scene looked like an anthill.
(Bloomberg) -- In Kansas, where a prolonged drought has killed crops and eroded the soil, Gail Fuller’s farm is like an oasis. Sheep, cows and chickens graze freely on crops and vegetation in a paradisiacal mess.Most Read from BloombergVenezuela’s Opposition Disputes Claim of Maduro Election VictoryHarris’ Running-Mate Search Zeroes In on Three Top ContendersTraders Fret as 32-Hour Central Bank Spree Hangs Over MarketFrench Internet Lines Cut in Latest Attack During OlympicsMaduro Regime Accuses
It's been a rough month for millions of Canadians, but Sunday will offer a break from the stormy weather...unless you live in one of these regions in the country
Decades of snuffing out fires at the first sign of smoke combined with climate change have laid the groundwork for a massive wildfire in northern California and scores of smaller ones across the western U.S. and Canada, experts say.
As wildfires continue to burn across the Kootenay region, a group of four women were helicoptered off a glacier in B.C.'s West Kootenay region last week.The dramatic rescue, amidst a challenging wildfire season, has officials warning people to be careful.A search and rescue team flew through thick smoke, near an approaching wildfire to find the hikers, who were stranded on the Macbeth Ice Fields, northeast of Kaslo, about 390 kilometres east of Kelowna.The four women, who all live in British Col
An earthquake shook the Los Angeles region Monday afternoon.
If you've been paying attention over the last few years, you've noticed that used cars have gotten very expensive. Finding an automobile that's both affordable and fuel-efficient can feel like...
An evacuation warning has been issued for the town of Paradise, where residents say the smell of smoke and sight of advancing flames on the horizon is enough to retraumatize them with the same horrors unleashed by California’s deadliest wildfire in 2018, which incinerated much of the town.
An endangered Grevy’s zebra foal has been born at Brookfield Zoo Chicago in Brookfield, Illinois. The 75-pound unnamed male foal was born July 27. A foal can stand within 15 minutes after being born and can run within the first hour.
Forecasters are keeping an eye on a disturbance in the Atlantic that may become a tropical storm late this week, expected to come to life near Florida and the Caribbean.
Auto manufacturers have placed their futures on the idea that electric vehicles (EVs) will dominate sales in the coming years, driven by buyers eager to decrease carbon emissions and save money on...