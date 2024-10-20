Metro Detroit Weather: More sunshine and warmer today
Sunny skies continue Today. There may be some haze or a little fog in a few spots until around 10 am. Highs will reach the low 70s today and then the mid 70s Monday.
A low-pressure system sweeping into British Columbia will tap into a moisture-laden Category 4 atmospheric river to wring out extensive rainfall and flooding across portions of the province.
The system became Nadine before making landfall in Belize on Saturday
MIAMI (AP) — Hurricane Oscar made landfall early Sunday in the southeastern Bahamas and was heading toward Cuba, an island recently beleaguered by a massive power outage.
Here’s the latest on the Potential Tropical Cyclone
Rescuers in Coquitlam, B.C., are searching for a missing homeowner in the Mount Burke area after they say torrential rain triggered a mudslide and washed away one residence. The slide came down around noon PT on Saturday, striking a home in the 4200-block of Quarry Road and sending it down the mountainside, Coquitlam Fire and Rescue Chief Scott Young told CBC News. When his team arrived, Young says they found the road turned into a muddy river and high-voltage hydro lines blocking their entrance
An atmospheric river battering B.C. brought flooding, road closures, power outages and event cancellations in parts of the province on Saturday. Saturday was also the last voting day in the B.C. election, and some polling stations were temporarily closed due to power outages, although they later reopened.The storm affected the South Coast and southern Interior, and social media was flooded with videos of water pooling on roads — at times the water level exceeding the height of car tires — and of
The first blizzard warning of the season is here thanks to the jet stream, which keeps the heat locked in for southern Canada. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network has more.
A steep temperature drop will precede a risk for accumulating snow across the province through early this week
Previously, scientists thought only microbes and viruses could live beneath the seafloor crust where tectonic plates meet.
A new potential tropical cyclone formed Friday afternoon in the western Caribbean Sea, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Although California dairy farmers had heard about the H5N1 bird flu before it hit, none was prepared for the devastation it would cause in some herds.
A flood warning was issued Saturday after an outburst from a glacial lake in Alaska's capital. Suicide Basin is a side basin of the Mendenhall Glacier above the city of Juneau. Since 2011 it has released glacier lake outburst floods each year that cause inundation along Mendenhall Lake and Mendenhall River.
Cuba was plunged into darkness for a second time on Saturday after its electrical grid collapsed again hours after authorities announced they had begun re-establishing service.
A new study finds that abnormally warm temperatures in the Arctic could bring cold-air outbreaks and heavy snowfall to North America.
Here’s the latest on Category 1 Hurricane Oscar
Hurricane Helene flooded thousands of homes that were not in flood zones, which means many lack coverage for the damage done. Here's what this means for homeowners.
In what some have called a game-changing decision, an Ontario court has ruled that the provincial government's weakened climate target could violate the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.Ecojustice, Canada's largest environmental law charity, says the decision marks the first time that Ontario's highest court has ruled that a government's climate actions are subject to the Charter. Ecojustice backed the seven young people who brought forward the case.While the case now goes back to a lower provinci
Temperatures will run 5 to 10 degrees above seasonal for many communities
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — A train carrying thousands of gallons of fuel hit a herd of wild elephants in northeast Sri Lanka, killing two of the giant mammals and injuring one other as two of its tankers got derailed, authorities said.
Madeline Furnas could see the heavy rain unleashed by Hurricane Milton from her hospital window, but she knew she had to focus on giving birth to her first child.