Metro Detroit Weather: More sunshine and warmer today

Rescuers in Coquitlam, B.C., are searching for a missing homeowner in the Mount Burke area after they say torrential rain triggered a mudslide and washed away one residence. The slide came down around noon PT on Saturday, striking a home in the 4200-block of Quarry Road and sending it down the mountainside, Coquitlam Fire and Rescue Chief Scott Young told CBC News. When his team arrived, Young says they found the road turned into a muddy river and high-voltage hydro lines blocking their entrance