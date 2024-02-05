Metro Detroit Weather: Patchy freezing fog & more clouds today

CBC

A persistent storm on P.E.I. that dumped up to 60 centimetres of snow in some areas by Sunday evening has caused all schools to be cancelled and a possible delay in the provincial byelection in Borden-Kinkora.Voters in District 19 were due to head to the polls beginning at 9 a.m., but Elections P.E.I. said it may have to be postponed due to safety reasons if the storm continues. It said it will make a decision by 7 a.m. on whether to open the polls.The English and French school authorities made