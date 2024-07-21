Metro Detroit Weather: Slight shower chance today & Monday
More clouds push in today as a cold front slides south from Canada. There is a slight chance for a few light showers today, but most of us will stay dry.
CLINTON, Ont. _ Randy Marriage was a regular at his hometown's only pool when he was growing up, cooling off with friends on summer days. His grandchildren won't have the same chance.
THE LATEST:More than 2,000 people are preparing to evacuate at a moment's notice in the southern half of B.C., as persistent hot and dry conditions continue to challenge firefighters on Saturday.The Shetland Creek wildfire, which was fanned by winds and grew exponentially from Thursday to Friday, has led to hundreds of properties being put on evacuation order and thousands of people on evacuation alert — including the entire village of Ashcroft.In the southeast Interior, the Aylwin Creek fire an
It’s been more than a century since Calgary has seen such a long spell of hot temperatures
A man has been ordered to pay $25,000 after being found guilty of destroying the habitat of an at-risk snake species, the eastern foxsnake, in Windsor-Essex.According to the Ontario Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks, the man had participated in and supervised land-clearing activities on undeveloped lots in the Town of LaSalle.The lots are designated as areas of "natural environment" by the town and County of Essex — making them unable to be altered or developed.The properties a
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A 72-year-old man picking huckleberries in Montana shot and killed a grizzly bear after it attacked in a surprise encounter and injured him badly enough that he had to be hospitalized, authorities said Friday.
Calgary emergency crews had to deal with a new water main break in the northwest community of Montgomery on Friday.Calgary police said they shut down Bowness Road N.W. between 51st Street and Home Road on Friday afternoon after water began pooling onto the roadway at the intersection of 49th Street.Traffic was diverted through a parking lot in the area, according to police, and a three-way stop was instituted at the affected intersection.Carol Henke, public information officer for the Calgary Fi
The biggest price breaks came in Abbotsford, B.C., followed by Drummondville, Que. and Vancouver.
A series of haunting faces carved into tree trunks in Welland, Ont., may look like art, but to city officials and police it's straight up vandalism. On the trunks of seven trees, faces have been chiseled that — to Game of Thrones fans — are reminiscent of mythical, talking weirwood trees. They're located on a path behind the city's Civic Square. However, the cuts made in the Norway maple, Manitoba maple and five poplars almost guarantees their untimely death, says the city. The damage to the tru
Some residents who live near Parc Andromède in Gatineau, Que., say they're at their wits end after being plagued by a proliferation of fiery red insects that "burn" any animal or person that gets in their way.As their name suggests, European fire ants — also known as Myrmica rubra — are an exotic species in North America, having made their way across the pond in the early 20th century. Their sting is like a painful burn or bee sting.In a little over a century, they've moulded their local environ
It’s not easy being a satellite: space is a dangerous place.
The Wild Canada exhibit at the Wilder Institute Calgary Zoo was closed on Friday after one of the zoo's two polar bears died.Jamie Dorgan, the zoo's interim CEO and COO, says the bear's death was sudden, and a necropsy will determine the cause of death."It's obviously a huge shock today," he told reporters on Friday during a news conference at the zoo.Dorgan says that at approximately 11:30 a.m. on Friday, both polar bears were seen sparring in the lower pool — which he says is normal behaviour
Not all hybrid cars are created equal. While some models offer excellent fuel efficiency, reliability and performance, others fall short. With so many options, it can be tough to separate the good...
This is the climatological peak of summer across southern Ontario. But will the weather act like it?
More sightings of Himalayan balsam are reported around the island.
BENGALURU, India (AP) — At a Coca-Cola factory on the outskirts of Chennai in southern India a giant battery powers machinery day and night, replacing a diesel-spewing generator. It's one of just a handful of sites in India powered by electricity stored in batteries, a key component to fast-tracking India’s energy transition away from dirty fuels.
Trump’s VP pick flip-flopped on global warming as he rose in GOP politics, earning a zero score on climate from a leading environmental group
Lightning and dry conditions have already caused many new wildfires to ignite in B.C. and Alberta, and things are expected to deteriorate in the coming days
A New York man and his dog narrowly escaped a dangerous situation when lightning hit a tree in their backyard during severe weather.
Lightning and dry conditions have already caused many new wildfires to ignite in B.C. and Alberta, but conditions are expected to worsen in the coming days. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network provides details on this developing story.
The 10-foot gator was last seen in Snohomish County, headed toward a river. Several questions remain unanswered.